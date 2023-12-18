Nigerian Players Scorecard: Osimhen, Boniface, Olatunji Paint Europe With Goals

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigerian players enjoyed a goal-scoring weekend in Europe with Victor Osimhen and Victor Boniface getting on the score sheet again for their respective clubs.

The duo have enjoyed a rich form in recent weeks.

THE WHISTLER takes a look at Nigerian players who featured in Europe over the weekend. While some scored for their clubs, others won a trophy.

Victor Osimhen

The 24-year-old Napoli striker still basking in the euphoria of winning the African Player of the year award, played a key role in Napoli’s 2-1 win over Cagliari.

Osimhen scored with a well-placed header before providing a superb assist for Kvicha Kvaratskhelia to seal the maximum points for the defending champions.

He has now scored seven goals and recorded two assists in 12 Serie A matches this season.

He was a menace for Cagliari with his movement and running which resulted in a goal and a stunning assist.

Victor Boniface

Boniface further underlined his importance for Bayer Leverkusen by having a hand in all their three goals in the 3-0 win over Frankfurt on Sunday.

He opened the scoring with a close finish in the 14th minute before assisting Jeremy Frimpong for the second goal.

The 22-year-old turned the provider again in the second half, setting up Florian Wirtz for the third goal.

Boniface has now been involved in 23 goals in all competitions for Bayer Leverkusen with 15 goals and eight assists more than any U-23 player in Europe’s top five leagues.

He has scored nine goals in 15 Bundesliga appearances for Bayer Leverkusen this season.

The Super Eagles forward was the star of the show with his all-action display and playing a role in Leverkusen’s three goals in the encounter.

Victor Boniface Celebrates His Goal Against Frankfurt

Victor Olatunji

In Czech Republic, Victor Olatunji was on target for Sparta Prague in the 2-1 win over Teplice on Sunday.

He came off the bench in the 79th minute before scoring the winning goal in the 90th minute for his second league goal of the season.

The 24-year-old has made 14 appearances for Sparta Prague since joining from Slovan Liberace in the summer.

Olatunji is yet to be invited for any national assignment for Nigeria.

Toni Payne

Super Falcons star, Toni Payne rescued her club Sevilla from defeat against Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish Women’s league as the encounter ended 1-1.

Payne has now scored three goals in the league this season and three assists in 12 appearances.

Payne was a thorn in the flesh for Athletic Bilbao with her tireless running and dribbling before scoring the only goal for her team.

In the other Spanish Women’s League matches. Oshoala came off the bench in the 75th minute but she was unable to add to her tally as Barcelona ran out 2-0 winners.

Monday Gift was subbed on in the 65th minute but she was unable to rescue Tenerife from defeat.

Cyril Dessers and Leon Balogun

Super Eagles duo of Cyril Dessers and Leon Balogun led Rangers to the Scottish League Cup title with a 1-0 win over Aberdeen.

Dessers and Balogun were in action for the whole duration of the encounter to win their first trophy of the season.

Balogun has now won three trophies with Rangers, including the Scottish Premiership title in 2020/21 season and the Scottish Cup in the 2021-22 campaign.

Dessers has scored seven goals and bagged two assists in all competitions for Rangers this season.

The 24-year-old failed to trouble the opposition’s back line despite playing 90 minutes.

The likes of Samuel Chukwueze, Moses Simon, Alex Iwobi and Sadiq Umar fired blank for their respective clubs in Europe.