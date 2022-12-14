Nigerian Ports Authority Bags Award For Exceptional Service Delivery

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

For its exceptional performance in service delivery and good corporate governance, the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, has won an award as a ‘Platinum Level’ organization, according to the Bureau of Public Service Reforms BPSR Self-Assessment Tool (SAT).

The award rates NPA at the performance level of 91.25% which means that the organization’s performance far exceeded expectations due to exceptionally high quality of work in all essential areas of responsibility.

In 2019, BPSR was directed to deploy the Self-Assessment Tool in all Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), to determine the current strengths and weaknesses of an organization through an assessment of processes and practices.

Presenting the report for In Lagos, the Director-General of BPSR Mr D.I. Arabi, lauded NPA’s Managing Director, Mr. Mohammed Bello-Koko for reforms he introduced to ensure the agency’s systems and operations remain strong, responsive, robust, private sector-oriented and in line with the international best practices.

He also commended the patience and focus with which NPA worked with the BPSR SAT team to see all the objectives successfully realized.

“This is an important reform exercise which noticeably would boost NPA’s contribution to government effort to reposition and enhance the national economy.

“It is indeed a great honour and pleasure for me to witness and present opening remarks though regrettably virtually at this epoch making event of showcasing the lofty qualities discovered in the process of deploying the BPSR Self-Assessment Tool (SAT) in NPA and rewarding its good practices as well as present helpful recommendations for improved service delivery,” Arabi said.

He went on to appreciate the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha for his valuable leadership, inspiring guidance and tireless support on matters boosting the capacities of MDAs to deliver on campaign promises of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking on the success story, Arabi said “at first, when the journey to diagnose the current health status of NPA commenced in May 18th, 2022, there were palpable doubt expressed by the both the Management and staff as over the purposes for which the results of the exercise would be used for. Here we are today, not only to present the Report and Award to the Management.

He added that “The introduction of SAT at this period to identify strengths and weaknesses of MDAs is a practical effort Public Service Institutions (PSIs) must key-in to if they must redeem their usefulness and relevance in effectively and efficiently performing their core mandates.

“This tool, which has to its credit a United Nation Award is among the best innovation emanating from the Bureau to rank, reposition and re-engineer organizational performance for delivery the gains of good governance.

“As Bureau, we are indeed willing to collaborate with the agency to sustain its achievements, support areas where work is in progress and address areas where performance is weak.

“Among many recommendations, we are looking forward to see NPA create a structure of Committee, team, change drivers, whose composition is drawn across various components with significant level of authority, credibility and leadership qualities, to drive change along the desired strategic objectives in the NPA.

“As I conclude, permit me to thank the BPSR SAT team who worked assiduously to lead the process and produce the report we are presenting today. It is indeed a satisfaction and inner fulfillment seeing our efforts being productive and making history for generations to acknowledge.’’

Arabi, however, urged NPA to give wholesome attention to the recommendations of the bureau as an important organ among the generating agencies of the Federal Government while looking forward to more feats in the nearest future.