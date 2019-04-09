Advertisement

Deputy Secretary-general of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed has said that Nigeria has an “incredibly difficult environment to say you would come to office through the will of the people.”

She made the statement while responding to question at the Mo Ibrahim governance weekend in Abidjan.

Mohammed, who served as a minister of environment under President Muhammadu Buhari before her present appointment, said the manipulation of democracy in Nigeria is a very serious issue.

While noting that she is not “electable” but “appointable,” Mohammed, said a woman will succeed President Buhari in 2023.

According to her, Nigeria deserves a female president as only a woman can give good leadership.

She said: “Look, all of my life has been as a public servant and as one that serves, so that is not a problem for me.

“But let me be truthful here, I have always thought that I am appointable and not electable. I think the political system that we have in our country, I believe in democracy, but I think the model for us, where we are is an incredibly difficult environment to say you would come to office through the will of the people.

“I think the manipulation of democracy is a very serious issue in our countries. We have a population, as I said, has a level of literacy that can be manipulated, that is not right.

“I think the fact that we got president Buhari in office this time was somewhat of a miracle, really, it is not easy to do it straight and narrow.

“I think this is a work in progress, democracy in my country is a work in progress, it is incredibly difficult, and that is why I believe that I’d make a really good campaign manager for the next woman president”.

“We need to start from today to get a woman in power in 2023. Nigeria deserves a leader that can take a hundred and eighty million people to where they should be”.