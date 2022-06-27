Nigerian Professor In US Confirms Tinubu Attended Chicago State University

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Sen Ahmed Bola Tinubu, attended Chicago State University.

Farouk Kperogi, a Nigerian professor of mass communication based in the United States, confirmed this on his Facebook page after his inquiry from the university.

His inquiry followed speculations that Tinubu might not have attended a higher institution.

This followed his admission that he did not attend primary and secondary schools.

Kperogi wrote, “In light of renewed doubts about Tinubu’s qualifications, I again reached out to a colleague of mine at Chicago State University to help me verify if Tinubu graduated from the school. She told me he did but said she’d go ask at the Registrar’s office. She shared this with me.

“Apparently, the school prepared this in response to a cornucopia of inquiries from Nigeria. I can confirm that this is legitimate. The so-called FBI statement doing the rounds on social media that claims Tinubu didn’t graduate from Chicago State University appears to be a fabrication.”