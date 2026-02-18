Nigerian Researchers To Tap Into Over 100 Global Networks As NgREN Joins eduGAIN

577 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Nigerian Research and Education Network (NgREN) has been admitted into the Education Global Authentication Infrastructure (eduGAIN).

The admission was announced by NgREN following the signing of the declaration of membership by its Managing Director, Dr Joshua Atah.

According to Atah, the development is set to enhance global collaboration opportunities for Nigerian researchers and institutions.

With this membership, Nigerian universities and research institutions federated under NgREN can now participate fully in the global inter-federation ecosystem, connecting them to over 100 countries and more than 10,000 Identity and Service Providers worldwide.

Atah noted that the achievement will greatly benefit Nigerian institutions through enhanced collaboration opportunities, secure access to international scholarly resources, and improved trust frameworks for digital services with the global academic community.

“This positions Nigeria’s higher education firmly on the global stage, enabling institutions to access a wide range of international resources and services,” he said.

Advertisement

The eduGAIN Inter-federation service connects Identity Federations around the world, simplifying access to content, services, and resources for the global research and education community. NgREN’s membership follows a rigorous assessment and voting process conducted by the eduGAIN Assembly.

Atah expressed appreciation to the eduGAIN Chair, Steering Committee, and Assembly Members for their diligence in assessing and approving NgREN’s application.

“As Nigeria’s National Research and Education Network, remains committed to strengthening digital trust identity, enabling secure federated access, and supporting innovation across the higher education and research ecosystem,” he said.

NgREN is Nigeria’s national research and education network, dedicated to providing advanced ICT infrastructure, identity federation services, and collaborative platforms for universities and research institutions across the country.