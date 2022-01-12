Nigerian Startup SeamlessHR Raises $10m In Latest Funding Round

SeamlessHR, a Nigerian startup, has raised $10 million in its latest funding round to fund its next phase of growth and regional expansion.

The company runs a cloud-based, end-to-end HR software that helps businesses manage and streamline their entire human resource processes and workflow.

Its product suite includes an HR management system, performance and competency management, HR analytics, leave management, payroll management and recruitment management.

The funding round was led by pan-African venture capital firm TLcom Capital, while new investor Capria Ventures and existing investors Lateral Frontier Ventures, Enza Capital and Ingressive Capital also participated.

According to TechCrunch, SeamlessHR CEO, Emmanuel Okeleji, said he started the company in 2018 with CTO, Deji Lana, four years after several iterations of Insidify, an aggregator site for job seekers and a review site for companies.

“The natural client for our job sites was the HR. So we thought, ‘how can we help HR to become more productive and successful so that they can run a better, more profitable company and hire more people in the process?'”

Okeleji also revealed that another reason why they decided to leave Insidify and focus on SeamlessHR was because Insidify lacked the flexibility to scale in Africa, while also being unprofitable.

The CEO added that SeamlessHR would eventually move beyond human resources and payroll into other departments that make organizations tick. He also hinted at the possibility of SeamlessHR scaling beyond Africa into other global markets.

“We are building software solutions to optimize HR now, but in the future, we’ll go to other areas beyond HR. And we are positioned to build a global SaaS company because SaaS products can travel the world faster than, say, fintech.

“We’re beating global players in our local market and while we are not distracting ourselves now, we know we can play this game globally,” he said.