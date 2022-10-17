Nigerian Students Under Attack In India Taking Refuge In Our Embassy – NiDCOM

By Wondrous Nnaemeka
Abike Dabiri-Erewa
Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM)

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission has reacted to a fracas during a football match in India which resulted in a clash between the citizens and other African students including Nigerians.

The NiDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, disclosed in a tweet on Monday that about 86 Nigerian students have taken refuge at its mission in India.

“This happened Saturday, as a result of a fracas, during a football match between African and Indian Students.

“The Nigerian mission immediately took custody of 86 Nigerian students, invited the representatives of the Indian government, and got their commitment to ensure the safety of the students who then returned back to campus on Sunday,” she tweeted.

Abike stated that calm has returned to the campus, adding that a few injuries were recorded and further investigations are ongoing .

“The Nigerian mission had made it clear that the Indian authorities would be held responsible if anything happens to any of the students,” she added.

