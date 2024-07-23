Nigerian To Serve 12 Years In US Prison For Cyber Crimes

U.S. District Judge William F. Jung has sentenced Bamidele Omotosho, a 42-year-old Nigerian, to 12 years and 7 months in federal prison for his role in a complex cybercrime and fraud scheme.

In November 2022, Omotosho pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and computer intrusion. He was also ordered to pay $2,051,108.70 in restitution to victims of his offenses.

According to court documents, Omotosho had in 2017 and 2018 conspired with others to purchase stolen access credentials and personal identifying information of U.S. citizens, including names, date of birth and Social Security numbers, on the darknet marketplace xDedic.

He and his co-conspirators used this information to commit various fraudulent schemes, including hacking into the Employees Retirement System of Texas, filing fraudulent tax returns, and engaging in identity theft and romance fraud.

The schemes resulted in over $7.5m in intended losses and over $2m in actual losses. Omotosho and his co-conspirators laundered their proceeds through prepaid debit cards, financial institutions, and used vehicles shipped to Nigeria for resale.

The case was investigated by the FBI, IRS Criminal Investigation, and the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Texas Rangers Public Integrity Unit.

Omotosho was extradited from the United Kingdom with the assistance of the US Department of Justice’s Office of International Affairs.