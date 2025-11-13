Nigerian Weightlifter Wins Gold At Islamic Solidarity Games

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Nigeria’s weightlifter Sarah Ovayioza Matthew produced a stunning performance to win gold in the women’s 77kg Snatch, lifting 116kg at the ongoing 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games in Saudi Arabia.

Matthew edged Egypt’s Sara Samir Elsayed Mohamed Ahmed, who managed 115kg, while Iran’s Seyedeh Zahra Hosseini took bronze in the Snatch.

In the Clean & Jerk segment, Elsayed Mohamed Ahmed recorded 145kg 59 to secure gold, while Matthew finished second after a best lift of 129kg, earning silver. Kazakhstan’s Ayanat Zhumagali claimed bronze in the overall standings.

In the overall event, Sara Samir Ahmed won the overall gold, Matthew settled for Silver, and Kazakhstan’s Ayanat Zhumagali went home with the bronze medal.

Matthew’s medals took Nigeria’s tally to to six gold, five silver, and three bronze to take the country to the top six on the medals table.

The Islamic Solidarity Games is a multinational, multi-sport event that has been held since 2005.

It is managed jointly by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Islamic Solidarity Sports Association (ISSA), the Games involves elite athletes from the OIC members competing in a variety of sports.