Nigerian Youth Council Condemns Trump’s Threat To Invade Nigeria

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has condemned the threat by U.S. President Donald Trump to deploy military forces in Nigeria over alleged genocide against Christians.

Trump, on Saturday, warned that the United States may intervene militarily if the Nigerian government failed to stop the killing of Christians in the country.

He also threatened to suspend all aid and assistance to Nigeria should President Bola Tinubu’s administration fail to address the alleged persecution.

But reacting in a statement on Sunday, NYCN Vice President, Ojo Eniafe, described Trump’s remarks as “an abomination,” insisting that Nigeria remains a sovereign nation and would not succumb to external intimidation.

The statement read in part, “Nigeria is a sovereign nation, and the supposed crooner of peace unilaterally declaring an unprovoked war of aggression on a country is an abomination.”

Eniafe expressed disappointment over the comments credited to Trump, saying, “It is absolutely ridiculous to have learned of the statement credited to the 45th and 47th presidents of the United States on potential military operations in Nigeria.”

He further alleged that the U.S. government often resorts to coercive tactics when its efforts to influence other nations fail.

“Let it not surprise any discerning Nigerian. It is the same old tactics. Where the USA fails in installing a puppet regime to advance its national interest, it results in military operations,” he said.

While referencing historical and geopolitical contexts, the youth council asserted that America’s recent threats reflect its waning global influence.

He said, “The centre stage for this play is nothing short of the Nigerian government’s non-alignment principles to align the American government’s interests. The USA has lost its global leadership in recent times as more and more countries seek alliances with other nations and blocs.”

Eniafe stressed that Nigeria’s sovereignty was non-negotiable, warning against any attempt to destabilise the country.

“The President of the United States must clearly accept and know that Nigeria is a sovereign nation. It is non-negotiable. Therefore, imposing her agenda and resorting to threats to militarily destabilise the country is unacceptable, he said.

He therefore urged the U.S. government to focus on strengthening diplomatic relations and promoting mutual development rather than interference.

“The government of the United States should do better to improve policy relations with other nations of the world that guarantee mutual development, rather than seek to destabilise Nigeria,” Eniafe added.