Nigerians Angry, Hungry For Change Ahead Of 2027 Elections, Says Dickson

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A former Bayelsa State Governor and Senator representing Bayelsa West, Henry Seriake Dickson, has said Nigerians are angry with the current state of affairs in the country and are eager for political change ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Dickson stated this on Monday in Abuja during the unveiling of the digital membership registration portal of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, describing the platform as a major step toward expanding participation and strengthening the party’s organisational structure nationwide.

The national leader of the party led the unveiling ceremony alongside NDC National Chairman, Senator Cleopas Moses; the National Secretary, Ikenna Morgan Enekweizu, as well as some state chairmen and other party leaders and stakeholders.

Commenting on the current political climate in the country, Dickson said, “Nigerians are angry with the status quo. Nigerians are not only angry, they are also hungry, and they are hungry for change. The NDC is available as the tool for effecting the change Nigerians want.”

The senator further described the party as a fresh and crisis-free political movement focused on ideological politics and national development.

Drawing a biblical analogy, the former Bayelsa governor likened the emergence of the NDC to the story of Noah’s Ark, urging Nigerians seeking genuine political change to align with the new platform.

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“The NDC in Nigeria of today, politically, is like Noah’s family. Those who can see the signs should come on board early,” he urged.

On the e-membership registration exercise, Dickson said the introduction of the digital platform represents a significant move to modernise the party’s operations and encourage wider political participation among Nigerians both at home and in the diaspora.

He noted that, although the party is only weeks old, it has already begun attracting significant attention and support nationwide.

According to him, the NDC is structured as a pan-Nigerian democratic movement with experienced political operatives already coordinating activities across states, local government areas and wards.

“We are a national party. We are a pan-Nigerian democratic movement. We are not a regional movement,” Dickson said.

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Also speaking at the event, the National Chairman of the party, Senator Moses Cleopas, said the digital membership portal would make it easier for Nigerians to join the party and participate in its activities.

Cleopas explained that the NDC embraces the digitisation of the membership registration process, which will promote transparency, accountability and inclusiveness within the party while expanding its grassroots presence across the country.

The launch of the digital membership registration portal comes about a week after Dickson announced his resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party, citing deepening internal crisis and poor leadership within the opposition party.

The Bayelsa senator made the announcement during a world press conference at his residence in Abuja, where he said the opposition party that once dominated Nigeria’s political landscape had deteriorated significantly.

Addressing journalists at the time, the former governor expressed sadness over what he described as the declining state of the party, noting that the PDP, which once brought hope and excitement to his people, had become gravely ill.