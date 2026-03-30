‘Nigerians Are Tired of Mourning’ — CAN Condemns Palm Sunday Killings

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The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has condemned the “horrific” killings in Angwan Rukuba on Palm Sunday, expressing deep concern over the Jos, Plateau attack.

This is contained in a statement signed on Monday by its President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh in Abuja.

The association urged the government and security agencies to move beyond “periodic reassurances” and “temporary measures,” demanding that the perpetrators be swiftly arrested and brought to justice.

​”Nigerians are tired of mourning; Nigerians are tired of statements; Nigerians want to see action,” the cleric added.

​Okoh noted that a day meant for peace, hope, and reflection was turned into a “day of bloodshed” where men, women, and children were hunted and killed in cold blood.

​”We mourn; we grieve. But we must also speak the truth. How did we get here? How is it that people can no longer feel safe in their own homes?

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​”A nation cannot keep bleeding like this and expect to move forward. We owe the dead justice and the living protection,” he said.

​The CAN President expressed particular concern over reports that the attackers were disguised in uniforms resembling those of security forces.

​According to him, the use of imitation military gear strikes at the heart of public trust and must be thoroughly investigated by security institutions.

​As the Christian faithful enter Holy Week, Okoh called for a balance of faith and “wisdom” regarding safety.

​He advised congregations to be extra vigilant during upcoming Good Friday solemnities, Stations of the Cross, and Easter Eve vigils.

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​”Be prayerful, but also be vigilant. Take deliberate steps to protect yourselves and your congregations. Stay alert. Work with security agencies and local authorities,” he urged.

​While acknowledging the efforts of the Plateau Government, the Archbishop maintained that the nation is passing through a “dark and painful moment” that must serve as a turning point for domestic security.