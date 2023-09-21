Nigerians Attack Fountain Of Life Church Pastor, Jimmy Odukoya For Comparing His Long Hair With Biblical Samson

270 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Criticisms have continued to trail the appearance and dressing of the newly appointed senior pastor of Fountain of Life Church, Lagos, Jimmy Odukoya.

Jimmy who took over the leadership of the church from his father Taiwo Odukoya, had come under fire for wearing dreadlocks, earrings and having a tattoo.

But in an exclusive interview with the BBC on Wednesday, Jimmy explained that several personalities in the Bible had long hair and beards.

He maintained that people’s personal opinions about his dreadlocks differ from what constitutes sin.

“As for my dreads, that matter is long. People don’t know that everything I do, I can back it up with scripture, everything I do is in the Bible. Let’s look at the Bible, do you want to tell me that long hair is wrong? You know God told Samson not to cut his hair. It’s still the Bible. That means, long hair is not a bad thing.

“About beards, the Bible said when they were torturing Jesus, they pulled his beard from his face. If Jesus did not have beards, which beards did they pull.

“Pastor is wearing earring? Go to the book of Exodus when the children of Israel left Egypt, they wanted to do golden calf, Aaron collected rings, earrings from the sons and daughters of Israel. If you like short hair, no problem.”

However, Jimmy’s latest comment seems to have angered netizens more as they further faulted his biblical references

Akpojome Philip while raecting on Facebook said “To tell us he’s serious to take over they’re supposed to demand he cut his hair and if he refuses, then they give it to another who is ready to carry the cross.

“You’re a Nigerian and not a Jamaican or from some other places where almost all men keep long hair. It’s not about whether he has committed sin or not, it’s about morality, it’s about setting good example for others to follow.”

Oluchukwu Naza wrote “I wonder the kind of people that will attend your church. God have mercy”

Also, Iwuoha Godwin Ody said “This is the last church I can go on this earth. I will feel better to be at home every Sunday than to go there. Tatoo pastor. “

Benteke Thankgod commented “In the day’s of old, Servant of God do have long hair and beards.But these day’s Men of God are known by there decent look.

Noble Cornelius said “He has little knowledge about Christian ministry and he is about to create bad example for the upcoming pastors that will think that it doesn’t matter.”

Similarly, Samson said “I just pity those members that are still listening to you. Remember that Samson was born with long hair. read that book of judge 16 very well. Continue to deceive yourself and your helpless members.”

For Pheobe Kanwai, he said “Samson killed a lion you how many lions did you kill? Samson hair was the source of his strength what about you.”