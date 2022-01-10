Nigerians Be Patient, Buhari On Course To Crush Bandits – APC Pleads

The All Progressives Congress, APC, on Monday asked Nigerians to be patient with President Muhammadu Buhari, assuring that the President was working tirelessly to crush banditry and insurgency in the country.

This was contained in a statement issued by Mr John Akpanudoedehe, the National Secretary, APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee, CECPC, sequel to the recent killings in Zamfara by bandits.

Bandits had attacked five communities of the state with the latest death toll surpassing 200.

Investigations show that the crisis in Zamfara is complex because of the discovery of gold, which is being illegally mined.

The continuous attack has led to many deaths and thousands of displaced people, causing a serious humanitarian crisis in the state and north west zone.

Responding to the development, APC in the statement said, “The government has been steadfast in retooling the Armed Forces, recruitment of personnel and intensified training to enhance their operational capacity in safe guarding public safety and the territorial integrity of the country.

“We assure Nigerians that banditry and insurgency will be crushed.

“Indeed, the recent designation of these satanic, evil and criminal elements as terrorist groups will further buoy our security services to deal with them as such and ultimately contain their nefarious activities in the country,’’ he said.

While condoling with the families that lost loved ones, he commiserated with the government and people of Zamfara.

He vowed that the perpetrators of the Zamfara killings and others in the country will be brought to justice, and pleaded with Nigerians to be patient with the administration.