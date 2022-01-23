Nigerians Blame Buhari For Super Eagles Defeat

Nigerians are blaming President Muhammadu Buhari for the failure of the Super Eagles to beat Tunisia that struggled to qualify for the round of 16.

Nigeria lost 1-0 to Tunisia at the Roumde Adija Stadium in Garoua in Cameroon.

The Nigerian team were stunned by the Eagles of Carthage in a match that was predicted to go in the way of the Super Eagles.

Unfortunately for the favourites, they were defeated by Tunisia whose 12 squad members and five coaching crew members missed out due to Covid-19.

Buhari on Sunday charged the Super Eagles to continue to make Nigerians happy by defeating Eagles of Carthage.

He said via zoom, “I want to thank you for what you have done for the nation so far. You have to keep winning. Nigerians are proud of you.

“You have demonstrated patriotic zeal and a high level of discipline, determination and commitment in all the games you have played so far, and that is why we all are happy with you.

“The government will continue to support you within available resources at our disposal.”

But reacting to the loss, Reno Omokri, a critic of Buhiri said, “Iwobi red card, Iheanacho yellow card. All the time they have been playing this never happened. Why is it that it is the day they spoke to Buhari that these series of unwelcome events rained on us!

“Energies are very contagious. Avoid negative people!”

@damidawson tweeted, “The second I heard Buhari called the Super Eagles, I knew it won’t probably end well Weary face.

“There is something about Bubu and how he expresses himself, the effect is always slow and uncertain.”

@I_Am_Ilemona tweeted,”Never conceded first until he called them. No red card till he called them. What he cannot destroy does not exist.”

@docneto tweeted, “We conceded a goal got a get red card. He would have listed sports as achievement if we had won.”

Meanwhile, other Nigerians are faulting the goal keeper, Maduka Okoye for the loss.

@_AsiwajuLerry tweeted, “Na only fine boy this Maduka Okoye sabi do, see ball wey e no fit save.”

@SamuelOtigba tweeted, “Okoye looks like someone that has been working remotely & they asked him to resume full time at the office today.”

@Irunnia_ said, “Maduka okoye did not catch any reasonable shots in this tournament, the only thing he was busy catching was girl’s attention.”