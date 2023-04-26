Nigerians Call For Boycott Of DSTV, GOTV After 22.2% Price Increase

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Some subscribers of DSTV and GOTV are calling for Nigerians to boycott the services of the pay view company.

On Tuesday Multichoice, the parent company of DSTV and GOTV announced the upward review of the prices of its satellite services.

Effective from May 1, 2023, DStv has said that its subscribers on the Premium package will pay N24,500, a rise of 16.7 per cent from the N21,000 current rate.

The Compact+ bouquet was raised to N16,600 from N14,250 monthly, representing 16.5 per cent rise.

Subscribers on the Compact bouquet will pay N10,500 as against N9,000 representing a 16.7 per cent surge.

Confam package are to pay N6,200 compared to the previous N5,300, a 17 per cent increase.

DStv Yanga subscribers are set to pay N3,500 as against the N2,950, up by 18.6 per cent while Padi bouquets will pay N2,500 compared to N2,150 which is a 16.3 per cent rise.

GoTV Supa subscribers will pay N6,400 against N5,500, up 16.4 per cent; Max rose from N4,150 to N4,850 which rose 16.9 per cent; Joli price rose from N2,800 to N3,300, 17.9 per cent; Jinja rose from N1,900 to N2,250 and Lite subscription rose from N900 to N1,100, a 22.2 per cent rise.

MultiChoice in an internal memo said, “Due to the various economic challenges impacting our business operations, we have had to review the price of our packages to continue delighting our customers with great entertainment, anytime and anywhere.

“MultiChoice acknowledges the difficult economic climate and thus kept the increase at the lowest possible point whilst ensuring sustainability and provision of quality services.

“At MultiChoice Nigeria, our mission is to deliver value to our customers by making great entertainment accessible. Our key priority is to put our customer’s needs at the heart of everything we do.”

The pay view company granted subscribers who are willing to pay for one year at a go, before the new price becomes effective chance to pay the old rate.

But the news has been greeted with negative feedback among Nigerian subscribers.

For @lollypeezle, he tweeted, “Can we all just agree to boycott Multichoice and their products (DSTV and GOTV)?

“The increment in tariffs is getting too much. After every market day, they increase the price while showing the same movie over and over again till you know the next scene word for word. Can we?”

Also, @rhickkian1 noted, “We need to boycott multichoice and their 1997 movies.”

Similarly, @iam_wilsons said, “Can we all just agree to boycott Multichoice and their products (DSTV and GOTV)?”

Also, @KingDetola said, “In this hardship, you people are still hiking the price of packages for your service, does this DSTV have any benefit or gain it will Bring for the family than what we watch and it’s not as if we are sitting with the tv 24hours, this is unfair.”

For @enyinnayaibeka, he noted, “Multichoice Increases Subscription Rates For DSTV & GOTV Packages. This is the end of Multichoice in Nigeria. Many Nigerians are already feeling tired of DSTV & GOTV.”

Similarly, @AdeyemiAdekola5 said, “MultiChoice had increase their tariff again. We really need a serious company from Nigeria to really rival these people.”

For @LAKERS_ADELEKE decried, “Does it mean @ MULTICHOICE can just come up with charges yearly without getting approval from anywhere, does it mean there were no conditions given to the organization as per the rules of engagement, is Nigeria that weak that MULTICHOICE cannot be checked? “

Last year, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission sought for clarity after they reviewed their prices.

The Executive Chairman of FCCPC, Babatunde Irukera said, “Although we cannot, and did not regulate price except in limited circumstances requiring presidential approval and gazetting. As such, our order to MultiChoice did not prevent them from pricing their services in a manner acceptable between them and their subscribers.

“We regulate price gouging. The nature of gouging is post-fact, meaning that when a price movement occurs, we can investigate to determine if it is excessive, exploitative, unrestored or manifestly unjust.”