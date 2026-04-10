Nigerians Don’t Support Celebrity Businesses, Says Laura Ikeji

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Celebrity beauty entrepreneur Laura Ikeji has sparked widespread debate after attributing the struggles of many celebrity-owned businesses in Nigeria to weak consumer support and limited internal industry backing.

Speaking on the issue, Ikeji argued that while Nigerians actively engage with celebrities’ music, films, and lifestyle content online, they are often reluctant to purchase products from their businesses. She said this lack of patronage contributes to the closure of many celebrity brands after only a few years of operation.

She also claimed that even within the entertainment industry, celebrities rarely support one another’s business ventures, a trend she believes further slows growth and sustainability.

Comparing Nigeria with global markets, she referenced international stars such as Rihanna, Beyoncé, and Kim Kardashian, noting that their businesses enjoy strong consumer backing and are able to scale rapidly.

Ikeji further suggested that Nigerian consumers often assume celebrity products are overpriced, preferring to patronise smaller vendors instead. She also pointed to a perception issue around celebrity wealth and spending habits, which she said influences purchasing decisions.

According to her, investors are also hesitant to fund celebrity-led businesses due to concerns about financial discipline and priorities, creating additional barriers to long-term sustainability.

Advertisement

She concluded by urging Nigerians to show more support for celebrity entrepreneurs whose products they admire, noting that consistent patronage is key to business survival and growth