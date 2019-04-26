Nigerians Free To Assume Buhari Went On Medical Trip – Adesina

The Special Adviser to Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has said that Nigerian who believe the president travelled on a medical trip are free to do so.

Buhari travelled to the United Kingdom, and is expected to spend 10 days and return to Nigeria on May 5.

Adesina, in an interview, stated that the president has the right to his private time and he can use it the way he deems.

He also explained that Buhari had not jetted out of the country after the rigorous election campaigns.

He said, “Those who want to interpret everything, those who want to believe all things should just believe that it is a private trip.

“When a man goes on a private trip, he has the right to use his time the way he deems because he has the right to private time.

“So those who want to believe it’s a medical trip, they have the right to believe, if it pleases them and makes them happier.

“President Buhari has since the last weekend in December when he launched the presidential campaign, all through till February he was on campaign stuff around the country.

“Elections came and a lot of people expected that immediately after the elections, he will travel out to rest or attend to his health, but we see two months after the elections, the President was working vigorously,” he added.