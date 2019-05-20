Nigerians Illegally Detained By The Nigerian Navy
Below are the names of the forty Nigerians illegally detained without trial on the Authorities of the Nigerian Navy, NN.
Renowned Human Rights Lawyer, Femi Falana disclosed this in a letter dated May 19 to the President, Muhammadu Buhari, calling for their release.
1. Captain Dada Labinjo,
2. Lt. Commander Sherifat Ibe Lambert
3. Benjamin Gold
4. Peter Pulle,
5. Pius Paul,
6. Onoja Reuben,
7. Adeleke Adewale,
8. Labinjo Kehinde,
9. Ogunmoyero Oluwasehun,
10. Emmanuel Oputa,
11. Innocent Sunday,
12. Iejoro Friday,
13. Hamza Yakubu,
14. Segun Yusuf.
15. Master-Melvin Jack ;
16. Chief Mate-Adebayo Mayoma
17. Chief Mate- Francis Oneyema
18. 2nd Eng-Godwill Umoh
19. Bosin-Miebaka Iyala
20. Elect 2-Edu Fidelis
21. Elect 2-Richard David
22. Camp Boss-Daniel Harrison
23. Asaiki Okeoghene
24. AB 1-Omogoye Bolaji
25. AB 2-Victor Uchendu
26. AB 3-Oloyede Ademola
27. Oiler-Simon Onyisi Mike
28. Eng cadet-Udom Victor Jerome
29. Godwin Etiaka Ojodusi
30. Sixtus Ganabel
31. Owei Ukuto
32. Jeremiah Victor
33. Collins Joel
34. Augustine Omonisa
35. MV Akemijo Deborah
36. Mike Simeon
37. Umoren Daniel
38. James Archibong
39. Umon Godswill Emmanuel
40. MT Adeline Jumbo