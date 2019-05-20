Nigerians Illegally Detained By The Nigerian Navy

Below are the names of the forty Nigerians illegally detained without trial on the Authorities of the Nigerian Navy, NN.

Renowned Human Rights Lawyer, Femi Falana disclosed this in a letter dated May 19 to the President, Muhammadu Buhari, calling for their release.

1. Captain Dada Labinjo,

2. Lt. Commander Sherifat Ibe Lambert

3. Benjamin Gold

4. Peter Pulle,

5. Pius Paul,

6. Onoja Reuben,

7. Adeleke Adewale,

8. Labinjo Kehinde,

9. Ogunmoyero Oluwasehun,

10. Emmanuel Oputa,

11. Innocent Sunday,

12. Iejoro Friday,

13. Hamza Yakubu,

14. Segun Yusuf.

15. Master-Melvin Jack ;

16. Chief Mate-Adebayo Mayoma

17. Chief Mate- Francis Oneyema

18. 2nd Eng-Godwill Umoh

19. Bosin-Miebaka Iyala

20. Elect 2-Edu Fidelis

21. Elect 2-Richard David

22. Camp Boss-Daniel Harrison

23. Asaiki Okeoghene

24. AB 1-Omogoye Bolaji

25. AB 2-Victor Uchendu

26. AB 3-Oloyede Ademola

27. Oiler-Simon Onyisi Mike

28. Eng cadet-Udom Victor Jerome

29. Godwin Etiaka Ojodusi

30. Sixtus Ganabel

31. Owei Ukuto

32. Jeremiah Victor

33. Collins Joel

34. Augustine Omonisa

35. MV Akemijo Deborah

36. Mike Simeon

37. Umoren Daniel

38. James Archibong

39. Umon Godswill Emmanuel

40. MT Adeline Jumbo