Nigerians In Abuja Express Optimism On Nigeria’s Independence Anniversary

A cross section of youths in the Federal Capital Territory have expressed optimism about the future of their country.

Some of them who converged at Jabi Lake and the City Gate, Abuja, to celebrate Nigeria at 62 are not depressed by the current challenges bedeviling the country.

Rather, they have expressed pride in the potentials of the country.

One of those who spoke with THE WHISTLER, Sa’idu Bawale, said,

“We are here to celebrate Nigeria at 62. Nigeria is our country, we have no other country to call our own. And we have no other that we can say is greater than Nigeria.

“We still believe in Nigeria. Nigeria has not gone bad as people think, except for a few people in it that are bad. It is still our country and we are so much proud of it.”



Group of Youths from Kuje Area Council gathered at Jabi Lake to celebrate Nigeria at 62

Ibrahim Husseini, another youth said, “Although Nigeria has done nothing to us youths, we still feel we should celebrate her because she is still our country.

“We are a generation of youth still growing, and so, we have to keep celebrating Nigeria despite the fact that the country has been dominated by few rulers who keep recycling themselves without putting us the youths into consideration.”

Another respondent, Oluwa Segun, who is the Territorial Chief Responsibility officer, Adron Homes and Properties, Abuja, also believes that despite the challenges in the country, Nigeria is his home and will always celebrate her.

Members of Adron Homes celebrating Nigeria at 62 while celebrating Adron Homes at 10

He told THE WHISTLER that, “No matter what we are going through as a country, Nigeria is our country.

“We are here today to celebrate Nigeria at 62 and equally celebrate Adron Homes at 10. Earlier on we had a march pass and other activities for the celebration.”

Speaking about the level of progress that Nigeria has attained which makes her worth celebrating at 62, Segun said, “If I want to place Nigeria on a scale currently, I will place it at 99 percent, and I will tell you why I want to do that.

“When I was growing up, I really wanted to run out of the country. I tried the UK, America, but as time went on, after a while, age came in and I just realised that the best I can do is stay back and make Nigeria a better place.”

Segun said he does not believe that it is the government or the present administration that made it reach such a rating.

He said: “I rated Nigeria at 99 percent because if you’re talking about the government, it is the government of the people by the people and for the people.

“You know, most of the time, people think that politicians are the government, but we the citizens are really the government. If we can have the right mindset, we can get things to the right place.

“I don’t see the President, I don’t know him, I don’t need to know him. The truth is, we are recycling the same set of people. If we can work on our mentality we will have the right people there in the government. “

Speaking about the challenges faced by Nigeria, he said: “Nigeria is facing insecurity as a challenge, but I can tell you that insecurity is dying a natural death gradually. I’ll give it a couple of months.”