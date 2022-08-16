Nigerians ‘Not Seeing Good Things We’re Doing’- APC National Chairman

79 SHARES Share Tweet

The National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, has said grassroots politics in Nigeria is driven by people who are uneducated thus rendering the system volatile and venerable.

Adamu stated this on Tuesday when APC Professionals Forum led by former Governor of Bauchi State, Isa Yuguda paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Abuja.

Adamu lamented that despite the good work of President Muhammadu Buhari, he’s not being praised, rather the administration is at the receiving end of attacks for failure.

The former governor of Nasarawa State stated that, “One thing I have seen in all these is that you are on the verge of collaborating with our presidential candidate and working as a party with our manifestos.

“Every election has something peculiar and in this campaign, there are issues to be addressed. Some of these issues may be addressed over time.

“The party will not hesitate to tap from your wealth of knowledge to move the party forward.

“We will take a look at what you have to see if it is in line with what we want to do,” he said.

He added that, “We are planning to organize a national conference where all the major stakeholders will have a forum to discuss.

“One thing we want you to pay attention to, is to see how you can be of help is the activity of the party at the grassroots. It is very critical. It is driven by those who are uneducated thus the leadership at that level is very vulnerable.

“We need to imbibe the culture of an enlightened membership driven by knowledge. We don’t have to all be graduates or diploma holders but an enlightened mind is an open mind.

“This is important in the effort to get the people to appreciate what we are as a party, how we can be appreciated as a party. We have the misfortune of the efforts of this government not getting to the grassroots in terms of positive publicity of what this government is doing.

“All that those who care to talk want to say is the negative aspect of this government. We know that all over the world, the opposition is seen as the underdog and so there is apparent sympathy for them.

“I have no quarrell with this. Go and sympathize with them but call a spade a spade. Don’t give a dog a bad name in order to hang it. This is what we are experiencing,” he lamented.

He argued that “all the good things that have happened in this administration have not received the kind of publicity it deserves. See the social programs that this government is having for teachers, for farmers, for market women.

“The school feeding program. These are critical programs that were not undertaken by the PDP for the 16 years they were in government.

“We are doing it but nobody praises government for it. All that we get is criticism. If we get ourselves involved in positive reporting of what is happening, the electorates will know the difference. They will know what is the truth,” he tasked Yuguda and his team.

Responding, Yuguda said the group’s mission was to lend support to the party when it comes to sensitization because most of these associations knew little about capacity of the party.

He explained that, “What we need in this country is good governance, and if professionals are kept aside without being accommodated to hear their view, I believe what we will continue to have is what is called motion without movement.”