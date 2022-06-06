‘Nigerians Now Helpless’ – Sultan Bemoans Attack On Catholic Church Ondo

The President-General of Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alh. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, CFR, mni, has reacted to the heinous attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State where worshippers were killed during holy mass on Sunday.

The sultan while condemning the incident, lamented that Nigerians are now helpless under the current security challenge.

“It is therefore mandatory for security agencies to help in rescuing the helpless citizens that we have all become.

“The Council stands in absolute solidarity with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), the Catholic community, the government and people of Ondo State and commiserates with the families of the victims in this period of immeasurable agony and distress,” the Sultan said in a statement signed by Arc. Zubairu Haruna Usman-Ugwu, NSCIA, Director of Administration.

He called on the security agents to fish out the perpetrators.

The statement reads:

“The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), under the leadership of its President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alh. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, CFR, mni, condemns, in the strongest terms, the heinous attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State where many innocent worshippers were gruesomely murdered and several others severely wounded.

“All peoples of Faith should take this attack as a direct attack on all law-abiding citizens and should therefore be in the vanguard to halt the evil that appears to be assailing the life, property and integrity of humanity, particularly believers in God.

“The Council also calls on the Governments at all levels to issue and pursue an ultimatum for the security agencies to unravel the identity and bring to book the perpetrators of the violation of sanctity of not only life but also religions.

“The security agents, who have been engaged to combat criminality and insecurity, are enjoined to heed the Qur’anic call that:

“…For had it not been that God checks one set of people by means of another; monasteries, churches, synagogues, and mosques, wherein the name of God is persistently mentioned would surely have been pulled down. Verily, God will help those who help His (Cause). Truly, God is All-Strong, All-Mighty. (Q 22: 40)

“May Allah grant us peace and security in our nation. Amin!”