Nigerians Petition INEC To Include Name, Picture Of Candidates On Ballot Paper

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, a petition to include the names and pictures of aspirants on ballot papers has been sent to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The petition started by Otuto Chukwuocha on Change.org has garnered over 16,000 signatures so far.

According to Chukwuocha, including the names and pictures of candidates on the ballot paper is imperative to ensuring voter education as it would make voting easier, especially for those who are not very literate.

He added that the move would also help voters identify their candidate of choice with ease.

In past elections, INEC had usually printed the logo of political parties on the ballot papers.

However, section 42 (1) of the Electoral Act gives INEC the power to include any other information on the ballot paper as it may require

“The Commission shall prescribe the format of the ballot papers which shall include the symbol adopted by the political party of the candidate and such other information as it may require,” the section reads.

Ireland and Uganda are among countries that include names and pictures of candidates on ballot papers, while the United States, United Kingdom and most European countries include only the name of candidates on the ballot papers.