Nigerians Picket Russian Embassy, Demand Safety Of Students

Nigerians have staged protest at the Russian Embassy demanding a stop to the full-scale military invasion of Ukraine.

Most of the protesters who stormed the embassy on Monday said their children and relatives are stranded in Russia.

Hundreds of Nigerian students and families are stranded in the war inflicted Ukraine and are currently demanding help.

Russia on Thursday invaded Ukraine leaving hundreds dead, hundreds of injuries recorded and multi billion dollars properties.

During the protest, Nigerian parents called on the Russian government to lay down arms to avoid more casualties.

The protesters held different placards, with inscriptions like: “Putin stop the war in Ukraine, let peace be” and ” Putin, let peace reign in Ukraine.”

Kari is one of the Nigerians whose relative has been studying in Ukraine for over two years.

She told THE WHISTLER that since the attack on Ukraine, she has not been able to sleep.

Kari said, “My sister Blessing Onyeka, said, we should be praying for her. I feel bad knowing that all is not well in Ukraine, I can neither sleep nor eat since this whole issue between Russia and Ukraine started.

“She only went there to study, for two weeks and now I have not been able to reach her on phone.”

Also, a protester, Ufot Etukakpan, a businessman said that he doesn’t have any family member in Ukraine, but he is moved by the plight of Nigerians.

He said, “We have some Nigerian youths that are schooling there, and because of their present situation, they can’t come back to Nigeria.

“That is why we are out here to plead to Russian government to allow peace to reign so that our children, sisters, and brothers won’t die there.

“As we are here, we don’t know the condition they are in, where they are. It is worrisome from the news we hear and see. We are aware that the students are not in school at the moment.”

He urged the Nigerian government to intervene for the safety of the people.

