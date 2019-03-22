Nigerians React As FG Closes Case Against Onnoghen

Advertisement

The federal government has closed its case in the corruption charges filed against the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) on Thursday, after calling three witnesses.

Onoghen is standing trial on allegations bordering on false declaration of assets.

The prosecution, led by Mr Aliyu Umar (SAN), had initially proposed to call six witnesses to prove its six charges.

Advertisement

But at the continued hearing yesterday, Umar, after the third witness, an official of Standard Chatered Bank, Ifeoma Okeagbue, concluded her testimony, said there will be no more witnesses.

Similarly, the lead defence counsel, Chief Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN) after seeking permission from the Danladi Umar-led tribunal to converse with Onnoghen in the dock, announced that he had opted to file a no-case submission.

“My Lord, we will like to take advantage of our right under Section 303 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015 to file a no-case submission,” he said.

Nigerians have however taken to the social media to react to the development. See reactions below:

For the sake of education, closing your case means you have called all the witnesses you need to call and that the other party may start calling his own witness if he wishes to. Closing your case doesn't mean your opponent has won or you have abandoned the case.#Onnoghen — BERLUSCONI (@joevannitrap) March 22, 2019

Advertisement

And like an egg dropped on a tilled floor the case against #Onnoghen seems to have crashed. But it's so sad, that the system allowed this to happen! While we await the final outcome of the case, I pray we never find ourselves in such a situation as #Onnoghen and so many who areu — Seth Tanko Tsokwa, Esq. (@lawbitss) March 22, 2019

Meanwhile, all the money in CJN Onnoghen 's Accounts cannot buy the OKADA (Power Bike) that CORPER Yusuf Buhari crashed… — Lere Olayinka – Aresa 1 (@OlayinkaLere) March 22, 2019

The Onnoghen revelations exemplify everything wrong with the Buhari Govt:



Vindictive and Desperate in Falsehood but utterly inept in carrying it out Flawlessly – Good in a way, Bad in another way.



This will be everything wrong with Nigeria as long as Buhari is President. — Demola Olarewaju (@DemolaRewaju) March 21, 2019

Someone woke up and alleged that CJN Walter Onnoghen had 55 houses. The govt closed its case yesterday without disputing that he has only 5.



The person who raised that allegation won’t be made to answer any question. We just move on and wait for another rubbish. — Henry Shield (@henryshield) March 22, 2019

In fact, for taking pride in humiliating the person of the Onnoghen on mere allegation, they will receive DOUBLE HUMILIATION in ANYTHING whatsoever they do in life and I say a resounding AMEN to this. Next time they’ll look before they leap. — megadroid (@official_dacruz) March 22, 2019

Advertisement

#Onnoghen sooner or later in this country my Lordship name will be cleans …. For justice sake He should be reinstated, apologies given to Nigerians, compensation paid. We move forward — Ifreke Bassey ANIVS (@talk2frezie) March 22, 2019

Sow now that Justice Walter Samuel Nkanu #Onnoghen is innocent , what next? Is he taking back his position or it was just another coup to remove him? #Abuja — Abuja Keke Boy🔴🔴 🇳🇬 (@officialkariq) March 22, 2019

Onnoghen was not charged for having billions or numerous properties, he is before the CCT as per those 6 count charge, it is disingenuous to now say the witnesses in the case, are disapproving what was not even in contention before the tribunal — Oluwatumininu (@kiki_Oro) March 22, 2019

Oooooooooooooooh I never knew. Well, when people decide to go blind all in the name of followership then sanity pervades such. If he's the one in the place of Onnoghen with what has happened now will he call on the authorities to still convict him? Buhari is a tyrant simple. — IFEDAYO AKINBIIRE (@IAkinbiire) March 22, 2019

Advertisement

I’m happy justice Onnoghen cleared his name! The honorable thing to do now is to restore him back in his rightful place as the CJN. The FG should be careful they can’t expect we the citizens to be law abiding and they act like they are above the law. What a shame — Nigerian Without Borders (@karma_kazy) March 22, 2019

PMB WAS WRONGLY ADVISED AS TO CJN WALTER ONNOGHEN'S MATTER AND HE HAS ERRED,I DO HOPE THAT WON'T BE HIS GREATEST UNDOING IN OFFICE,BECAUSE ONCE AGAIN,NIGERIA IS BEEN RIDICULED ALL OVER THE WORLD AS TO THIS. — Adeniyi Kolapo (@AdeniyiKolapo7) March 22, 2019

Since we all know how much the Fmr CJN Onnoghen has in all his accounts, let's know how much @ProfOsinbajo , @MBuhari, Abba Kyari, Amaechi et al.. also have. I'll not ask about people like @fkeyamo & Tinubu b/c the minions will ask "Are they government officials"? — Akan C. E (@akaneb) March 22, 2019

It's now the turn of the judge 2 look in2 the NO CASE SUBMISSION plea.

He has 2 either consider it or reject it.

If he considers it, Onnoghen can be acquitted without evidences.

But on the contrary, defence counsel has 2 forward evidences towards acqiting Onnoghen. Case continue! — ☀Ama∂i Chuҟa™ (@chuckdeni) March 22, 2019