Nigerians React As FG Closes Case Against Onnoghen

The federal government has closed its case in the corruption charges filed against the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) on Thursday, after calling three witnesses.
Onoghen is standing trial on allegations bordering on false declaration of assets.
The prosecution, led by Mr Aliyu Umar (SAN), had initially proposed to call six witnesses to prove its six charges.
But at the continued hearing yesterday, Umar, after the third witness, an official of Standard Chatered Bank, Ifeoma Okeagbue, concluded her testimony, said there will be no more witnesses.
Similarly, the lead defence counsel, Chief Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN) after seeking permission from the Danladi Umar-led tribunal to converse with Onnoghen in the dock, announced that he had opted to file a no-case submission.
“My Lord, we will like to take advantage of our right under Section 303 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015 to file a no-case submission,” he said.
