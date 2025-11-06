Nigerians React As FIFA Appoints S’African Referees For Gabon Clash

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Reactions have continued to trail FIFA’s appointment of South African officiating crew for Nigeria’s World Cup playoff clash against Gabon in Morocco.

FIFA appointed a South African refereeing crew led by Tom Abongile while fellow South Africans Zakhele Siwela and Akhona Makalima will assist and manage VAR duties respectively, according to a letter dated November 3.

The referee assessor for the match will come from Benin Republic.

The appointment has triggered reactions from Nigerians on social media as they questioned the fairness of the appointments.

A senior NFF official, speaking to journalist Osasu Obayiuwana, said the federation was “baffled” by FIFA’s choice, citing tense football relations between both countries.

Advertisement

The official said: “How can FIFA appoint a South African referee after their sports minister openly said he wished Nigeria would not qualify for the World Cup? South Africa are clearly hostile to us.”

Similarly, Media personnel, Pooja, also questioned the decision.

He wrote on X: “How can CAF appoint South African officials to officiate the Nigeria vs. Gabon game. Even the Ref Assessor is from Benin Republic – ADJOVI Hugues Alain, Benin. Why should CAF appoint officials from teams we were together in the same World Cup qualifying group to officiate a big match like this?”

Former Super Eagles media officer, Toyin Ibitoye slammed the decision, describing it as a gang up.

He wrote on X: “Just hearing now that FIFA/CAF picked South African referees(including VAR) for next week’s #2026WorldCupPlayoff vs Gabon. The Referee Assessor is from Benin Republic. What manner of gang up against the Super Eagles is this?”

Advertisement

Buchi Laba called on the Nigeria Football Federation to appeal the decision.

He wrote on X: “If the NFF is a serious football federation. They should immediately appeal CAF appointing South African referees to officiate the Gabon vs Nigeria playoff game. All South African referees both on the pitch & VAR! Why? Again, They don’t want Nigeria at the World Cup.”

Devoice expressed shock at the decision to appoint South African referees to oversee the encounter.

He wrote on X: “I Can’t believe FIFA made such appointment for a high stakes game like that one against Gabon. CAF didn’t think a reshuffle is necessary. They also agreed. South African officials should not be anywhere near that Nigeria vs Gabon game. This is just borderline wrong.”

Meanwhile, Gabon head coach Thierry Mouyouma has announced a 26-man squad for his side’s 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff clash against Nigeria.

He unveiled the squad at a press conference in Libreville on Thursday.

Advertisement

The list is headlined by captain Pierre- Emerick Aubameyang, Mario Lemina, and Dennis Bounaga.

Captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leads the squad alongside experienced players Denis Bouanga, Mario Lemina, Bruno Ecuele Manga, and Guélor Kanga.

Gabon will take on the Super Eagles in the semi-final of the playoffs at the El Barid Stadium, Rabat, on Thursday, 13 November.

Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle is expected to name the squad for the encounter before the end of the week.