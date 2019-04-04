Nigerians React As NJC Recommends Onnoghen For Retirement

Advertisement

The National Judicial Commission (NJC) on Wednesday, recommended Walter Onnoghen, suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), for compulsory retirement.

Onnoghen is currently facing trial at the Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT, over an alleged false declaration of Asset leveled against him by the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB). He was suspended from his position by President Muhammadu Buhari and replaced with Tanko Muhammad.

Although the recommendation for Onnoghen’s retirement is yet to be officially announced by the council, The Cable reported that members of NJC unanimously agreed that Onnoghen has lost the moral authority to continue as CJN.

The council, however, revealed that its recommendation has been forwarded to President Buhari.

‎The statement read, “The National Judicial Council reconvened today in an Emergency Meeting to consider the Report of the Five-Man Committee constituted to investigate the allegations of misconduct made against Hon. Mr. Justice W. S. N. Onnoghen, GCON and Hon. Mr. Justice I. T. Muhammad, CFR.

“Council decided that the allegations relating to assets declaration that were levelled against Hon. Mr. Justice W. S. N. Onnoghen, GCON were subjudice and therefore abstained from considering them.

“Council reached a decision on the petitions written by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and others and conveyed its decision to President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR.

“Council also resolved that, by the nature of the decision reached, it would be inappropriate to publicise it before conveying it to Mr. President.”

Nigerians have taken to the social media to react to the development.

See some reactions below:

NJC want to let Onnoghen go through the back door by recommending him for retirement instead of outright dismissal.



PMB must do the needful by not dignifying a common thief! — Ayekooto (@DeeOneAyekooto) April 4, 2019

How can NJC say EFCC has proven beyond reasonable doubt, with INCONTROVERTIBLE evidence, Onnoghen's misdemeanor and corrupt acts then again ask @MBuhari to ONLY retire him and also give his retirement benefits and privileges.



This perfume-on-corruption recommendation is very SAD — Adebayo Bankole Akintunde (@AdeBanqie) April 4, 2019

Don't retire Onnoghen. Dismiss him outrightly so that other criminal judges like Mary Odili & co know this country must be taken serious. — KUKUTE (@Ade_Nurayn) April 4, 2019

Obviously, if The NJC had found the embattled CJN Onnoghen clean of the allegations leveled against him, they would have recommend his immediate reinstatement and some reputation damaging benefit. There is no better retirement benefit than a full scale jail term with hard labour — Olajuwon (@ogbeni_skrtel) April 4, 2019

So if Onnoghen is given all his retirement benefits, allowed to be part of the council of states, so what lessons would other corrupt Judicial officers learn from him?



Instead of recommending that he face trial and if found guilty he should face the wrath of the law.



Nonsense. — Tosin Olugbenga (@TosinOlugbenga) April 4, 2019

The problem here is that any president tomorrow can always accuse a CJN he doesn't like, and the NJC will say he has no moral authority to continue as CJN.



From the day this CJN saga started, this has been my position, and there's a problem. Not just because of today, but 2moro — Your Village People (@TigerwestDaniel) April 4, 2019

There is really nothing to wait for here. None at all.



The allegations from EFCC and the trial at the CCT are too weighty to expect any magic now.



Justice Walter's case is a bad one. The NJC has done right on this one. Let's not over dramatise this any longer. — Queen of Trolls (@trolls_queen) April 4, 2019

Now the NJC has spat him out. Now, the NJC has begged them to take only his tail. Now the tail looks, too little , too late. The hounds want to eviscerate their sinful prey.



Those who egged Onoghen on are now mute. — RITA ADUBA (@RitaAdubaBlog) April 4, 2019

The presidency stand on the NJC recommendations will go a long way to show if @MBuhari want to record any success in the Anti corruption fight. You can't be jailing the young yahoo boy on the street while you give pat on the back to their fathers. #SackOnnoghen with no benefit. — Yaplumb (@Yaplumb1) April 4, 2019

The NJC capitulated. Reminds me of how the ‘Church’ capitulated by surrendering its authority to King Henry VIII In 1531, thus making him the Supreme Head of the Church of England.



This won’t end well… — Don Oddy Corleone (@Oddy4real) April 4, 2019