Nigerians React As NJC Recommends Onnoghen For Retirement

The National Judicial Commission (NJC) on Wednesday, recommended Walter Onnoghen, suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), for compulsory retirement.
Onnoghen is currently facing trial at the Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT, over an alleged false declaration of Asset leveled against him by the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB). He was suspended from his position by President Muhammadu Buhari and replaced with Tanko Muhammad.
Although the recommendation for Onnoghen’s retirement is yet to be officially announced by the council, The Cable reported that members of NJC unanimously agreed that Onnoghen has lost the moral authority to continue as CJN.
The council, however, revealed that its recommendation has been forwarded to President Buhari.
The statement read, “The National Judicial Council reconvened today in an Emergency Meeting to consider the Report of the Five-Man Committee constituted to investigate the allegations of misconduct made against Hon. Mr. Justice W. S. N. Onnoghen, GCON and Hon. Mr. Justice I. T. Muhammad, CFR.
“Council decided that the allegations relating to assets declaration that were levelled against Hon. Mr. Justice W. S. N. Onnoghen, GCON were subjudice and therefore abstained from considering them.
“Council reached a decision on the petitions written by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and others and conveyed its decision to President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR.
“Council also resolved that, by the nature of the decision reached, it would be inappropriate to publicise it before conveying it to Mr. President.”
Nigerians have taken to the social media to react to the development.
