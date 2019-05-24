Nigerians React As Theresa May Resigns As British Prime Minister

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to Theresa May’s announcement of her decision to step down as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

The British Prime Minister was in tears on Friday when she announced her decision to quit on June 7, 2019, to the UK Parliament on Friday.

Her decision followed pressure mounted on her to resign due to the backlash she received from her own members of parliament who kicked against her Brexit Deal.

May said, “It is now clear to me that it is in the best interest of the UK for a new PM to lead that effort.

“I am today announcing that I will resign as Conservative leader on Friday 7 June,” said the British PM, adding that “I have agreed with the party chairman that the process for electing a new leader will begin in the following week.”

May, who regretted not being able to deliver the Brexit deal, stated that “I negotiated the terms of our exit…I have done everything I can to convince MPs to back that deal,” adding that, “Sadly I have not been able to do so.”

Meanwhile, Nigerians are taking to social media to react to May’s resignation. Some took to micro-blogging platform Twitter to criticize her proposed Brexit deal while others bade her farewell and lauded her decision to quit.

Below are some of the reactions:

GOING & COMING: It is sad @Theresa_may is LEAVING because of her regrets at not being able to actualise #Brexit. But I look forward to @BorisJohnson COMING on board as Prime Minister and helping to bring the United Kingdom to closure on this issue #FreeLeahSharibu, #RenosNuggets pic.twitter.com/Cazjs78953 — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) May 24, 2019

Nigerians in Nigeria supporting Theresa May and her policies is just…on brand.



Either educate yourself on the harm her policies have caused or sit it out. It's not by force. — Dayo the Champagne Socialist 🥂 (@TrophyHusbandD) May 24, 2019

One of the most emotional speech in history of British politics. I have completely become May ally now on. If May had took this step at the beginning of her leadership it wouldn’t have ended this way. Her leadership was very mean and rigid like Buhari in Nigeria. — Victor James (@VictorJ03099053) May 24, 2019

Theresa May and co are trying to die on top Brexit, the same people that forced us together as a country despite our huge differences and well pronounced incompatibility. Today they want to break out from EU but Nigeria must stick together against all odds, working or not. — #RIPHauwa (@iamJimmyGentle) May 23, 2019

You want to leave European Union but you never want Biafrans to have a Referendum to leave The Evil contraption you and your ancestors created and called it Nigeria., Doom will befall you and your generation unless Biafrans are totally free. — Jimmy James (@JimmyJames450) May 22, 2019

The UK is probably in the same place Nigeria was in 2015. GEJ was leaving for Buhari to come in.



Only that back in 2015, there was a lot more enthusiasm about a Buhari presidency unlike 2019.



Now Theresa May leaves to be replaced by Boris Johnson- a man many Britons don’t like. — OurFavOnlineDoctor 💘 🥳 (@DrOlufunmilayo) May 24, 2019

If anyone is tempted to feel sorry for Theresa May today, can I remind you about Isa Muazu, a man who was so afraid of deportation to Nigeria that he went on hunger strike for 100 days in 2013. He was so sick no commercial airline would fly him. — Rachel (@RRowanOlive) May 24, 2019

God, I have seen what you did for UK (Theresa May)



We need your hand in Nigeria (Buhari) — ITAYEN (@DemGoTyre) May 24, 2019

Theresa may wants to step down due to the fact that majority just didn't subscribe to her ideology but here in Nigeria/African na do or die, after I leave office na me go put the next leader there again. 9ja leaders pls which way? — Yᵒᵘ Oᶰˡʸ Lᶤᵛᵉ Oᶰᶜᵉ.. (@zimmykas14) May 24, 2019

honorable thing to do, is to bow out and allow someone else take a chance to try!

My prayer is that African leaders, especially in Nigeria, take a queue from Theresa May in their bid to move Africa to the next level. — Chris Etim (@chrisetim708085) May 24, 2019

UK Prime Minister Theresa May Resigns because she wasn't able to keep to her Bexit promise



Me: Buhari, are you seeing what other people her doing when they fail to fulfill a promise? Please do the needful. You have failed Nigeria in every aspect. — Sherishery (@Mz_sherifa) May 24, 2019

Please can Theresa May advice her best customer from Nigeria to do the same🤔 https://t.co/i2xxQlzQ89 — THATIJEBUGIRL (@pearltayo) May 24, 2019

Theresa May took a bow at last.Can we see a situation like that in Nigeria?Not in my life time.She simply took responsibility for her failure and resign in a honourable way. — sunny (@sunnytashie) May 24, 2019

UK prime minister Theresa may just announced her resignation,citing her failure to deliver BREXIT as the major reason….. In Nigeria a president who failed in all his electoral promises still rigged himself back to power. When are we going to get it right in Nigeria?? — Joshua (@Joshua17767) May 24, 2019

Is Theresa May the second wife of Nigeria President? You Nigerians better Tweet Nigeria stories and leave people that are making stories for themselves when we already have enough made stories in our Jagajaga country — Bigfish (@Raffville) May 24, 2019

Then-home secretary Theresa May hired a private jet to fly Isa to Nigeria at a cost of somewhere around £100 000. He could not stand or see. — Rachel (@RRowanOlive) May 24, 2019

Can a Nigeria president resign from government for not being able to fulfilled his/her promises. Can we just have one unselfish leader. Kilode gan. #TheresaMay #Resign — Tobey (@toby_despeaker) May 24, 2019