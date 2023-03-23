Nigerians React As UK Court Finds Ekweremadu, Wife Guilty Of Organ Trafficking

Following the conviction of a former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, his wife, Beatrice, and their doctor, Obinna Obeta after they were found guilty of organ trafficking, Nigerians have taken to social media to react.
Ekweremadu’s conviction was the first verdict of its kind under the Modern Slavery Act, after he allegedly criminally conspired and brought a 21-year-old Lagos street trader to London to exploit him for his kidney.
Ekweremadu, 60, his wife, Beatrice, 56, their daughter, Sonia, and Dr. Obinna Obeta, 51, were found guilty of facilitating a young man’s travel to Britain to exploit him for his Kidney.
Ekweremadu and others had been standing trial at the Old Bailey for organ trafficking.
Their conviction on Thursday comes nine months after the London Metropolitan Police arrested him and his wife Beatrice for organ harvesting.
According to the Guardian UK report, Justice Jeremy Johnson will sentence him at a later date.
However, their conviction has generated reactions from Nigerian and people in the diaspora who ponder on Ekweremadu’s future political career.
Comparing Nigeria’s judicial system, others argued that if it were to be in Nigeria, the former senate president will walk free while the young boy will be in prison
BJ Obinna, while commenting said, “The UK Court has found Senator Ike Ekweremadu guilty. Later in years to come he will come out to say he will be a presidential candidate in Nigeria some foolish people will support him.”
For Obinna Prince, “UK no be Naija. Sen. Ike Ekweremadu and his wife have been found guilty of organ harvesting and human trafficking in the UK. In Nigeria, unfortunately, the rich buy victory in the court of law. Tribunal and the Supreme Court take note.”
On his part Tobi Akinbo said, “My Dear Elder brother Ike Ekweremadu, Wife and Doctor will be jailed in the UK for organ trafficking. Though they ran propaganda that the boy (victim) lied, it backfired. Lies do fade away, but the truth is constant.”
