Nigerians React As UK Court Finds Ekweremadu, Wife Guilty Of Organ Trafficking

Following the conviction of a former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, his wife, Beatrice, and their doctor, Obinna Obeta after they were found guilty of organ trafficking, Nigerians have taken to social media to react.

Ekweremadu’s conviction was the first verdict of its kind under the Modern Slavery Act, after he allegedly criminally conspired and brought a 21-year-old Lagos street trader to London to exploit him for his kidney.

Ekweremadu, 60, his wife, Beatrice, 56, their daughter, Sonia, and Dr. Obinna Obeta, 51, were found guilty of facilitating a young man’s travel to Britain to exploit him for his Kidney.

Ekweremadu and others had been standing trial at the Old Bailey for organ trafficking.

Their conviction on Thursday comes nine months after the London Metropolitan Police arrested him and his wife Beatrice for organ harvesting.

According to the Guardian UK report, Justice Jeremy Johnson will sentence him at a later date.

However, their conviction has generated reactions from Nigerian and people in the diaspora who ponder on Ekweremadu’s future political career.

Comparing Nigeria’s judicial system, others argued that if it were to be in Nigeria, the former senate president will walk free while the young boy will be in prison

BJ Obinna, while commenting said, “The UK Court has found Senator Ike Ekweremadu guilty. Later in years to come he will come out to say he will be a presidential candidate in Nigeria some foolish people will support him.”

For Obinna Prince, “UK no be Naija. Sen. Ike Ekweremadu and his wife have been found guilty of organ harvesting and human trafficking in the UK. In Nigeria, unfortunately, the rich buy victory in the court of law. Tribunal and the Supreme Court take note.”

On his part Tobi Akinbo said, “My Dear Elder brother Ike Ekweremadu, Wife and Doctor will be jailed in the UK for organ trafficking. Though they ran propaganda that the boy (victim) lied, it backfired. Lies do fade away, but the truth is constant.”

Below are some other comments that were gathered;

The UK prosecutor revealed that Ekweremadu and his wife saw the young man as just parts. Nothing more.



No value. That is how our politicians see us. The reason they don't mind killing us is just to become governor or president. We can die while their children live. — DISTINGUISHED Everest (@novieverest) March 23, 2023

If this case of Ekweremadu was done in Nigeria, he will walk out scot-free but even with his wealth and influence, he was found guilty in the UK.



Our judiciary should for once learn, stand by the truth, do the RIGHT freaking thing. — SportsDokita (Odogwu ☝️) (@Sports_Doctor2) March 23, 2023

The bad governance in our society will affect everyone of us, if we don’t get it right.



Senator Ike Ekweremadu bought 15 houses in Abuja but didn’t think for once that his people in Enugu state needs a better healthcare system.



Most of our politicians only got into politics… https://t.co/DC7zwC0chW — 🎙OLUOMO OF DERBY 🇳🇬 🇬🇧 (@Oluomoofderby) March 23, 2023

If Ekweremadu was caught in Nigeria, the court will free him. — OTUNBA (@ManLikeIcey) March 23, 2023

I was at the criminal court in London for the trial of the Ekweremadus



Sonia, the daughter still need a

transplant. UK authorities are refusing



I plead with Nigerian Govt to intervene in enforcing Sonia's right to life



No matter the trial outcome, Sonia needs a chance to live pic.twitter.com/BU5PsBsZ4w — Osita Chidoka (@osita_chidoka) February 8, 2023

It's a pity that the judiciary In Nigeria has become a joke. If it was in Nigeria the young man would have been in jail while Ike Ekweremadu would have been sent abroad for vacation — Love (@GbagyiGirl) March 23, 2023

Imagine say this Ike Ekweremadu case happen for Nigeria, our police for still dey tell us investigations is on going — MBAH (@Mbahdeyforyou) March 23, 2023