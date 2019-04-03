Nigerians React To ExxonMobil’s Planned Sale Of $3bn Nigeria Assets

Advertisement

Reactions have started trailing reports that ExxonMobil plans to divest a suit of its oil and gas fields in Nigeria to raise up to $3 billion for new developments in U.S shale and Guyana.

According to Reuters, ExxonMobil recently held talks with several Nigerian companies on its plan to dispose its stakes in onshore and offshore fields in the country to focus more on the U.S developments.

This is coming nearly two years after Exxon divested its 60% stake in Mobil Oil Nigeria Plc (MON) to indigenous downstream oil and gas company, NIPCO Plc.

While the United States-based oil company is yet to comment on the development, Reuters quoted a source privy to the divestment plans as saying, “Exxon is actively divesting in Nigeria.”

Among assets the multi-national oil company is also reportedly considering putting up for sale are its oil fields in the Equatorial Guinea and Chad.

Nigerians have since taken to twitter to react to the development. Below are some of the reactions.

ExxonMobil is leaving Nigeria!!!!!!!!!!



I cant breathe!



This is the 6th multinational leaving Nigeria!



APC said the top international banks that left were helping to collect loot.



Which loot is ExxonMobil collecting? — the Morris Monye factor (@monye_morris) April 3, 2019

This ExxonMobil exit will bring rise to the silent Niger Delta Militants in Akwaibom. ..



I can't even wait. — Niger Delta (@Franeb) April 3, 2019

The ExxonMobil I'm planning to work in is leaving the country? Why? What happened? Is our oil finished?😂😂😂

I'm not surprised we are in the Next Level! Game on! — Lagos-Delta Hybrid (@Zuronye) April 3, 2019

Contrary to opinion, ExxonMobil isn't leaving Nigeria but selling some of its assets in Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea, and Azerbaijan in order to carry out offshore drilling in some other countries.



Business do it all the time. https://t.co/mrR0klsSpX — Ayo (@AYODELE_TM) April 3, 2019

The ExxonMobil am planning to work with is leaving Nigeria 🤔



Could this be the work of my enemies? pic.twitter.com/GbyO6etjsW — That Shy AkwaIbom Boy🇳🇬 (@wizamby) April 3, 2019

ExxonMobil leaving Nigeria?



This is fantastic news. All corrupt multinational must leave our beloved country. Next in line are Unilever, PZ, P&G, BAT, etc.



Leave us with our poverty.



Tweeting like Buharididinrins — The Capitaine (@_thecapitaine) April 3, 2019

This one Shell and ExxonMobil is trending in Nigeria. Still want to work in these companies, don't give me heart attack pls! pic.twitter.com/90s5pzj5WH — Engr. Xyoung 🇨🇦 🇳🇬(MEng. NEBOSH. ISO 45001) (@xyoung7123) April 3, 2019

ExxonMobil considers sale of Nigerian oil, gas fields for $3bn does not amount to them pulling out of Nigeria. Let's stop spreading fake news! — Sapiosexual™ (@_Mazimum) April 3, 2019