Nigerians React To ExxonMobil’s Planned Sale Of $3bn Nigeria Assets

By Tayo Olu
Reactions have started trailing reports that ExxonMobil plans to divest a suit of its oil and gas fields in Nigeria to raise up to $3 billion for new developments in U.S shale and Guyana.

According to Reuters, ExxonMobil recently held talks with several Nigerian companies on its plan to dispose its stakes in onshore and offshore fields in the country to focus more on the U.S developments.

This is coming nearly two years after Exxon divested its 60% stake in Mobil Oil Nigeria Plc (MON) to indigenous downstream oil and gas company, NIPCO Plc.

While the United States-based oil company is yet to comment on the development, Reuters quoted a source privy to the divestment plans as saying, “Exxon is actively divesting in Nigeria.”

Among assets the multi-national oil company is also reportedly considering putting up for sale are its oil fields in the Equatorial Guinea and Chad.

Nigerians have since taken to twitter to react to the development. Below are some of the reactions.

