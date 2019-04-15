Nigerians React To Keyamo’s Claim On WAEC Certificate

Nigerians have reacted to claims made by the Spokesman for the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign Council, Festus Keyamo that a WAEC certificate is not needed to become President of Nigeria.
Keyamo, speaking on Channels Tv, said if one has occupied a public office for a reasonable length of time, a WAEC certificate is not needed.
“There are other levels of qualifications to run for the office of President. In fact, if you have occupied the public office for a reasonable length of time, by the provisions of the constitution, you do not even need a WAEC certificate to become President of Nigeria.
“It becomes extremely foolish for anybody who is not statutorily empowered to issue WAEC certificates to come and challenge the body that has the statutory power to issue certificates,” Keyamo had said.
In sharp reactions on the social media, Nigerians knocked the SAN over the claim. See reactions below: