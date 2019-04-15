Nigerians React To Keyamo’s Claim On WAEC Certificate

Advertisement

Nigerians have reacted to claims made by the Spokesman for the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign Council, Festus Keyamo that a WAEC certificate is not needed to become President of Nigeria.

Keyamo, speaking on Channels Tv, said if one has occupied a public office for a reasonable length of time, a WAEC certificate is not needed.

“There are other levels of qualifications to run for the office of President. In fact, if you have occupied the public office for a reasonable length of time, by the provisions of the constitution, you do not even need a WAEC certificate to become President of Nigeria.

“It becomes extremely foolish for anybody who is not statutorily empowered to issue WAEC certificates to come and challenge the body that has the statutory power to issue certificates,” Keyamo had said.

In sharp reactions on the social media, Nigerians knocked the SAN over the claim. See reactions below:

How can someone who voted for @MBuhari question my intelligence? You are poor and uneducated and want to improve. Yet you vote for a man who can't increase the number of his cattle. You vote for a man who claims 'You Dont Need WAEC to be President'. And it is me you call stupid? — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) April 15, 2019

When Buhari hires 13 SANS to defend his WAEC certificate, I knew he didn’t sit for the exam. — Somto Onuchukwu (@chosensomto) April 15, 2019

Many people who looked up to you feel so disappointed. You are proud to support a man who cannot even afford a WAEC certificate to contest for an election. I am sure you won't employ anyone with only WAEC certificate at your chambers. — Iho Terence Terna 🔴 (@IhoTerence) April 15, 2019

Now that WAEC isn't even needed to contest for any post in my country.



it's safe to say the ones in schools are not the leaders of tomorrow. — Sir Bobo (@mrboboskie) April 15, 2019

If Nigeria was your company will you employ pmb without a waec cert as your MD? — Omini Lawrence (@lawrence_omini) April 15, 2019

How do you occupy the public office in the first place, if you don't have a WAEC cert.



we should start from the basic qualification for entry level jobs in Nigeria, from there we can talk about that of becoming a President https://t.co/0lhGfwG44M — MO ABDUL (@moabdul55) April 15, 2019

But you need a WAEC Cert, NYSC discharge Cert to get a civil service job in that country governed by an illiterate without a WAEC cert. Our constitution needs to be burnt. — Emeka (@emykanno) April 15, 2019

Festus don’t u av a Waec cert, u lawyers are nt ashamed to defend what could make u less qualified to ur colleagues in other advance countries. Maybe if they give u guys Judicial independence maybe u will amend dis constitution — Christian Chukwu (@Christiany_Dico) April 15, 2019

WAEC certificate isn't needed to run for the office of President in my country, but if you want to play a role of farm manager or even working in an organisation, you have to present WAEC, https://t.co/ltIkRYjNd3, https://t.co/NP3LWmnVRf, NYSC certificates plus 2years experience. — Sir Bobo (@mrboboskie) April 15, 2019

Yet, the nincompoops are harassing a Governorship candidate (Adeleke) in Osun state over WAEC result while the president doesn't have one! — Chido (@chidookafor1) April 15, 2019

Is there any point arguing about PMB WAEC certificate again? Hasn't he be cleared PMB and issued attestation certificate? I do not see comparison to what happened in Osun, INEC is in possession of his certificate, be it forged or genuine.. I think court should ultimate decider. — Scala (@lakaas123) April 15, 2019

You don't need Waec certificate to be a governor or president in Nigeria but you need masters degree to work in microfinance.



This country Nigeria is becoming a thing of shame on a daily basis. — mazi NNAMDI (@obulimba1) April 15, 2019

Ssce, hnd, Bsc, masters, phd qualifications and would still struggle to get a decent job in Nigeria. But Primary school would get you the President's post… My country 🇳🇬 #waec — small boy BIG GOD (@TheJoshuaMillz) April 15, 2019