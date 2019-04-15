Nigeria Politics

Nigerians React To Keyamo’s Claim On WAEC Certificate

By Abimbola Johnson
Festus Keyamo, SAN

Advertisement

Nigerians have reacted to claims made by the Spokesman for the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign Council, Festus Keyamo that a WAEC certificate is not needed to become President of Nigeria.

Keyamo, speaking on Channels Tv, said if one has occupied a public office for a reasonable length of time, a WAEC certificate is not needed.

“There are other levels of qualifications to run for the office of President. In fact, if you have occupied the public office for a reasonable length of time, by the provisions of the constitution, you do not even need a WAEC certificate to become President of Nigeria.

Advertisement

“It becomes extremely foolish for anybody who is not statutorily empowered to issue WAEC certificates to come and challenge the body that has the statutory power to issue certificates,” Keyamo had said.

In sharp reactions on the social media, Nigerians knocked the SAN over the claim. See reactions below:

RELATED

Akwa Ibom: Tribunal Orders INEC To Allow APC’s Nsima Ekere…

NASS LEADERSHIP: We’re Waiting To Strike At Appropriate Time…

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

You can unsubscribe at any time

Advertisement

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!