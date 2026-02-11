Nigerians Should Applaud 10th Senate For Amending Electoral Act, Says Nwebonyi

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The senator representing Ebonyi North Senatorial District, Onyekachi Nwebonyi, has defended the National Assembly’s recent amendment to the Electoral Act, saying Nigerians should be applauding the 10th Senate for taking such a historic step towards more transparent elections.

THE WHISTLER reports that on Tuesday, the Senate amended the Electoral Act to allow electronic transmission of election results while providing contingencies for possible technical challenges during polls.

The decision marked a shift from the chamber’s earlier position, when senators rejected compulsory electronic transmission of results directly from polling units to the Independent National Electoral Commission’s Result Viewing Portal (IREV).

The latest amendment approves electronic transmission as part of the electoral process but omits the “real-time” requirement.

Lawmakers also stated that in the event of internet connectivity failure, the Form EC8A, the physical result sheet would remain the primary document for collation.

Speaking on ARISE News on Wednesday, Nwebonyi said the amendment expressly recognises electronic transmission of results to the Independent National Electoral Commission’s Result Viewing Portal (IREV), arguing that previous electoral laws did not clearly mandate such a process.

“The 10th Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, under the leadership of His Excellency Senator Goswil Akwabio, yesterday made history in the political and electoral processes and developments of our country, Nigeria.

“You agree with me that the Electoral Act 2022, as it is today, pending the amendment, never made mandatory electronic transmission of results from pre-unit to IREV.

“In fact, it is the 10th Senate decision in line with demands from all Nigerians that we should make our electoral processes more transparent and fair.

“And that is why we took that bold step yesterday to expressly insert electronic transmission of results from pre-unit to IREV, after signing the same result and copies given to pre-unit agents and, of course, security agencies at the pre-unit.

“I believe that with what we’ve done and that is why all Nigerians should be applauding the 10th Senate, because this is the first time we are taking that bold step,” he said.

He explained that the inclusion of a provision for network failures was not intended to weaken the process but to prevent valid results from being discarded due to technical issues.

“At times you transfer money and it doesn’t reflect immediately, but that does not mean the money is lost. The same applies here, if there is a network hitch, the presiding officer should not cancel the result.

“The physical Form EC8A already completed at the polling unit can move to the next level while the upload to IREV is completed later,” he explained.

Nwebonyi maintained that once transmitted, results on IREV would carry strong evidential value in election disputes, arguing that the portal helps minimise manipulation.

“You only raise a legal issue where what is written at the polling unit is different from what appears on IREV. As a lawyer, I can tell you the courts are likely to rely on what is on IREV because it is devoid of manipulation compared to manual handling,” he said.

He further noted that accreditation technologies such as BVAS already help detect irregularities, explaining that discrepancies between accredited voters and recorded votes could trigger cancellation under existing electoral rules.

Responding to criticism that the Senate did not simply adopt the House of Representatives’ earlier version of the amendment, the senator said Nigeria’s bicameral legislature allows each chamber to form its position before harmonisation.

“The House of Representatives is entitled to its opinion, and the Senate is also entitled to its own. That is why we have a conference committee to harmonise all areas of concern and produce a solid law that guarantees free, fair and transparent elections,” he said.

He insisted the amendment would ultimately make it easier for popular candidates to win elections without undue influence, citing his own political experience as an example of benefiting from what he described as a credible process.

“I’m one of the beneficiaries of such things. I contested with a former governor, former minister, two-time senator. But I defeated him because the process was free and fair,” he said.

According to him, the senates decision is “correct and should be accepted by every patrotic Nigerian, except those who are playing the politics of opposition.”

“I said it, and I expected you should praise me and the 10th Senate in that aspect. You know, the 9th Senate never did so. You can read the electoral act 2022 from beginning to the end. You will not see where IREV was mentioned.

“You will not see where electronic transmission was mentioned, but the 10th Senate boldly said in section 60 sub 3, as proposed to be amended, that the presiding officer at every polling unit, after collecting the result, entered from EC8A, should, shall, not may.

“That word shall makes it mandatory, and that word shall give the court the power to recognize the result in IREV.

“So it doesn’t give INEC or the presiding officer the discretion to say that there is network or there’s no network. Everybody will be there. The polling unit agents will be there.”

He urged Nigerians to stop playing politics on television or protesting at the National Assembly

Insisting that the National Assembly is not Nigeria’s problem.

“The problem of Nigeria is you and I, and the man in the street. Can we for once do what we’re supposed to do as Nigerians before we can hold our leaders accountable? But everybody is claiming to be a saint.

“But I want to assure you that APC, the victor of APC, is already looming everywhere. You cannot stop a good man,” he said.