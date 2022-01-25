Nigerians Should Not Elect Old People, Says Makinde

Nigeria
By Olufemi Makinde

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has advised old politicians seeking to contest elections in the country to have a rethink.

The governor charged Nigerians to choose wisely in 2023 by electing people that have the energy to run the affairs of the country.

The governor gave the advice  at the 65th birthday anniversary and thanksgiving service,  as well as launching of a ministry by the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria,  Rev.  Samson Ayokunle.

The governor congratulated the CAN president  on his birthday and the launch of his ministry- Waymaker International Ministries. 

The governor said, “We have seen a lot of elder statesmen who want to run this country at age 75 or 78. I want them to think twice and I am saying to the people of Oyo State and Nigeria that this world is not easy.

” It is possible for you to delegate, ask people to go all over the place but when they are reporting to you, if something has not been added, a few things may have been removed.

Nigeria Politics

Iyorchia Ayu Welcomes Lagos4Lagos Group Into PDP

“We are in election season basically and what I will say to us as a people is that we need to choose wisely and elect the people who have the energy to truly serve the country.”

The governor  described Ayokunle as a pride of the state, saying he has contributed in no small way to the development of Christendom and the nation.

He added, “To the celebrant of today, it is my pleasure to celebrate with you. We thank God for what he has used you to achieve, not only for the Baptist Convention but for Christians in Nigeria.

“In Oyo State, we are the most blessed. This is because we have the President of CAN; President of PFN and President of CAC worldwide. They are all within here.

“So, we really thank God for securing your life to see today. In Yorubaland, we do hope that when we start well, we should end well. We believe you are ending well.

” And the icing on the cake for us is that though you are retiring because you have done enough for the Baptist Convention, you are not tired.”

