Nigerians Still Catching COVID-19 As 42 New Cases Recorded In Lagos, Edo

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has confirmed 42 new cases of the COVID-19 virus in the country.

Advertisement

The NCDC said from December 31 to January 6, 13 cases were recorded in two states — Lagos (12) and Edo (1).

Between January 7 and 12, 29 cases were recorded from five states — Lagos (15), FCT (5), Kano (4), Nasarawa (3), Kaduna (1), and Plateau (1). Of all the states, Lagos recorded the highest number with 27 infections.

The agency said since the index case in 2020, there have been 266,492 confirmed cases, 259,858 discharges, and 3,155 deaths in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“A multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continues to coordinate the national response activities,” the statement reads.

Also, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has called on Nigerians to ensure that they take their booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccines in addition to earlier vaccinations.

Advertisement

“We are continuously working with all stakeholders at national, state, and local governments to increase awareness, social mobilisation, and increase coverage.

“We, therefore, encourage all Nigerians to visit the nearest government facility to ensure they are up to date with either their first, second, or booster doses. The COVID-19 vaccines are available. They are free and they are safe,” the agency said.