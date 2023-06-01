Nigerians Terrified About Negative Effects Of Petrol Subsidy Removal – Amnesty International

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Right group, Amnesty International, says millions of Nigerians are terrified about the negative effects petrol subsidy removal will have on their daily lives.

According to Amnesty International, many are afraid that they would not be able to meet the costs of education, food and healthcare.

The right group expressed worry that despite this anxiety, the government is yet to say anything on how it intends to mitigate the impact of this decision on low income earners.

Amnesty International cautioned the government not to let removal of subsidy on petrol to worsen poverty level in the country, adding that it should be accompanied by social cushioning and protection measures.

“President Bola Tinubu’s decision to remove the fuel subsidy has left millions of Nigerians terrified about the knock-on effects that it will have on their daily lives. Many are concerned that they will be unable to meet the costs of education, food and healthcare. The government is yet to suggest any ways to mitigate the impact of this decision for people on low incomes.

“While all countries are required to eventually remove all fossil fuel subsidies to meet their human rights obligations in the context of the climate crisis, they should not do so in a way that undermines the ability of people on low incomes to secure their right to an adequate standard of living. It is therefore vital that the removal of the subsidy is accompanied by social cushioning and protection measures.

“Nigerians should not have to pay the price of decades of political and economic mismanagement of the subsidy scheme. The authorities must finally respond to longstanding demands by civil society and parliamentarians to investigate the fuel market chain and hold accountable all those involved in smuggling, hoarding and ‘subsidy scams’ — regardless of rank or status,” Isa Sanusi, Acting Director for Amnesty International Nigeria, Isa Sanus said in a statement on Thursday.

“The Nigerian authorities must urgently put in place measures to protect the rights of people most affected by the removal of the fuel subsidies and prioritize addressing widespread hunger, higher unemployment and the rapidly falling standard of living,” Sanusi added.

President Bola Tinubu had during his inaugural speech on Monday, said subsidy for petrol is no longer in existence. A comment that shortly after, has resulted in long queues at filling stations, hike in petrol price and increase in transportation fare across the country.

“On fuel subsidy, the budget I met before I assumed office and what I heard is that there is no provision for subsidy. Fuel subsidy is gone,” Tinubu had said.