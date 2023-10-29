Nigerians To Buy CNG For Gas-Powered Vehicles At N230 Per Kg- FG

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Government on Sunday said that Nigerians will buy Compressed Natural Gas for gas powered vehicles at N230 per kilogram.

The Special Assistant to the President on Special Duties and Domestic Affairs, Toyin Subaru, said this on Sunday.

Advertisement

He assured Nigerians that the planned rollout of Compressed Natural Gas buses will reduce CNG price to N230 per kg.

President Bola Tinubu is targeting the conversion of 55,000 petrol-powered vehicles as he approves the establishment of the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGI).

The initiative also targets over 11,500 new CNG-enabled vehicles through local assembly and manufacturing, a move to ameliorate the impact of the fuel subsidy removal in Nigerians.

Subaru said the initiative would help Nigerians save two-thirds on transportation costs and promote the use of CNG as an alternative to petrol.

Advertisement

He said, “Now, with this CNG plan, we don’t even have to import what we need to operate our vehicles. It is called CNG and we have the gas here in Nigeria. So, the idea is just to take the gas to distribute it across Nigeria via different truck stations.

“Most gas is not CNG enabled yet and what we are doing is to help them convert their cars so you can use petrol and CNG at the same time.”

The Programme Director, the Presidential CNG Initiative, Micheal Oluwagbemi, said the government intends to establish 1000 conversion workshops across the country, adding that the initiative will help provide over 50, 000 jobs and cushion the effect of subsidy removal.

Oluwagbemi said, “Our goal in the presidential CNG initiative, as stated by the President in his October 1st speech is to make 55,000 conversion kits immediately available to the Nigerian public so that we can begin to jumpstart the CNG revolution.

“The palliative programme as described by the president will last until March 31, 2024. So, technically speaking, we are expected to roll out 55,000 within that time frame.

Advertisement

“Given of course naturally, we are quite a bit constrained when it comes to the number of workshops and there’s a reason why we’re here today. We only have seven functional workshops in the country. In our estimate, we need about 1000 to be able to achieve our goal.”

He added that with an ongoing partnership with relevant stakeholders, 55,000 CNG conversion kits for existing PMS-dependent vehicles will be launched within the time frame specified by the President.

He stated, “We’re rolling out our initial partnership because there’ll be more partners, and there’ll be more investors in the sub-sector with four, one of them being a national Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology to roll out an additional seven workshops in the next 14 days.

“We believe they can do more but what we will have to do is to double what they have in 14 days and from there we can start doubling after 14 days, in that way we can be able to get closer to our goal of having workshops everywhere there is CNG in Nigeria so that we can convert those 55, 000 vehicles.

“We have a goal, one million vehicles by the year 2027, and that allows Nigeria to save about $20bn in ten years and also allows us to manage transport inflation.

“You will have five people working there in two days. So, if we have 1,000 workshops, we are talking about 5,000 jobs for technicians, including the cost of the labor and manpower that will go into the increased supply of CNG, processing stations, model stations, and refueling stations that will not run on this ecosystem.”