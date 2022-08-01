Nigerians To IG: Movie Producers’ Depiction Of Officers Reflects Rot In Police

95 SHARES Share Tweet

The new directive by the Nigeria Police to halt the unauthorised use of police uniforms by skits and movie markers that portray officers in a bad light has received backlash from Nigerians.

The Inspector General of Police, in a statement signed by the Force Spokesperson, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi warned those amplifying the ills of officers to change the narrative and display a better virtue of officers capable of provoking the needed change in the system.

The Force also threatened to arrest and immediately prosecute those selling police uniforms.

The IGP had asked that film or skit makers apply for a permit letter before using its accoutrements while those engaging in the illegal sales of police uniforms be arrested and immediately prosecuted.

The statement stated, “Nigeria Police Force has expressed concern over the incessant and authorised possession and use of Police uniforms and accoutrements by some individuals, movies and skit makers, as well as the illegal sale of Police materials and accoutrements by traders in shops, open stores not approved nor recognized by Police authority.

“The IGP has equally frowned at the demeaning manner in which movie makers and skit makers portray the Police institution in their movies and skits, using the police uniform without recourse to the provision of Section 251 of the Criminal Code law, and Section 133 of the Penal Code Law which criminalise such unauthorised use with accompanying necessary sanctions.

“The IGP, therefore, charged all commands and formations, the IGP Monitoring Unit, Provost marshals and X-Squad, to arrest and immediately prosecute, in accordance with the law, all persons or groups of persons engaging in the illegal sales of police uniforms and accoutrements within their jurisdictions, while film or skit makers who portray the Nigeria Police Force officers in a bad light, without applying for, and being duly issued a permit letter for such portrayals, to desist with immediate effect or face the full wrath of the law.”

But many Nigerians berated the directive asking the police authorities to train and sensitise its officers to operate within the law, rather than hunt creatives who display the true reflection of police reality.

They took to the police Twitter handle to air their views on the new directives.

For instance, @PressyFuad said: “A society is painted as perceived. It is not about portrayals of the @PoliceNG in bad lights Mr IG Sir, it’s about what we experience in our daily encounters with your service men, let us have an independent ‘ethics & compliance squad’ for good conduct by Police on objective narrative”.

Another Twitter user with the handle, @Obatala_wrote, “Has the Nigerian army harassing people wearing camo reduced military impostor-induced crimes? You won’t get a different result either. Learn to do things differently and stop this trial-and-error method.”

Also, @paulosiza said, “How many of your patrol team doing illegal roadblocks and extortion have you brought to book or been able to arrest the situation… Is it this that is the cause of insecurity in the nation?”.

Similarly, @iamLiyno said: “Your officers should therefore dress properly to be recognized as officers of the NPF. If any officer dressed in a Jean with no name tag pulls me over honestly, they’ll never search my car”.

For @OfomaKenechukwu, the tweet reads, “Who is giving them the uniforms, Is police. How much is their salary every month? Let Nigeria government pay them a very nice month salary so that all is will stop”.

Also, @holdsomething said: “Most of the police we have in our country has formed the habits of extorting money from motorist which needs to be curbed to avoid illegal policemen parading as true and patriotic police officers are integrity and professionalism should be their watchwords”.

Another Twitter user with the handle stated, @Nhartmirah1, “It is totally wrong, our police uniform has been greatly abused, all perpetrators should be prosecuted.”