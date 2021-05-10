Nigerians To Pay More As Uber Increases Passengers Fare By 13%

50 SHARES Share Tweet

Nigerians may have to pay more on transportation, as drivers under the Uber platform begin the implementation of a 13 per cent increase in fare by Tuesday.

The e-cab drivers, under the aegis of Professional E-hailing Drivers and Private Owners Association had threatened to embark on an industrial action over non-increment of fares charged by operators.

They had argued that the prices were left unchanged despite increases in the price of fuel, and high inflation rate which had impacted negatively on the price of food items and other essential commodities.

However, on Monday, Uber conceded to their demand by approving a 13 per cent increase on transport fares.

The company also directed all its drivers to begin implementation of the increase from May 11, 2021.

This, according to the e-hailing company, is to ensure a reliable earning opportunity for driver-partners.

It stated, “At Uber, we remain committed to providing a reliable earning opportunity for driver-partners, as well as a reliable and affordable service for riders.

“With this in mind, starting 11th May 2021, we are increasing prices on Uber by about 13 per cent.”

The operators had noted that over 95 per cent of e-hailing transactions are consummated through Uber and Bolt platforms.

Among other things, the association had demanded adequate welfare package for drivers and compensation to the families of those that lost their lives, or are permanently disabled in the line of duty.