Nigerians Waiting For PDP To Take Over Power In 2023 – Atiku

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has boasted that Nigerians are looking forward to the return of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to power at the federal level come 2023.

Speaking to journalists at the Rivers State Government House, Port Harcourt on Thursday, Alhaji Abubakar said his meeting with Governor Nyesom Wike was a fruitful one ahead of 2023 general election.

The former VP explained that he came to Port Harcourt because of party affairs, saying he had time to reconcile issues with the Rivers State governor.

He said he was concerned about the unity and stability of the PDP which he said is critical to the success of the party in 2023.

He said, “Well, I came here to reconcile with the governor on party affairs and how we can ensure that there is unity and stability in the party.

“So, that we can take over government in 2023. I believe that Nigerians cannot wait for 2023 to come, so that PDP will return to power.”

Speaking also on the security situation in the country, Abubakar said the issue had overwhelmed the ruling All Progressive Congress.

He urged Nigerians to wait for the appropriate time when the PDP shall unveil it’s policies on how it would address the issue of insecurity across the country.

“I have never seen insecurity get this bad. I am 70-year plus, I have never seen it this bad in terms of security challenges. In terms of economy, unemployment, this administration is the worst of it all?”