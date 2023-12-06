‘Nigerians Wake Up Daily To Theft Of National Resources By Tinubu-led Government’ — Lagos Labour Party Alleges

440 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Labour Party in Lagos State on Wednesday said that Nigerians wake up daily to alleged theft of the country’s resources by President Bola Tinubu-led All Progressives Congress (APC) government.

According to the party, the Emilokan (It is my turn) catch phrase of Tinubu during the presidential campaign has now become Awalokan (it is our turn) to “steal the resources of the country.”

The state’s party publicity secretary, Olubunmi Odesanya, stated this in a statement.

Odesanya averred that while many Nigerians can no longer afford the basic necessities of life, those at the helm of affairs are living large.

The LP state publicity secretary said that Tinubu is on a jamboree with his mantra of ‘Renewed Hope’, adding that Nigerians are in for a rough ride.

“Nigerians now wake up daily to the pilferage of the country’s resources by the present APC government. It has become obvious that the Emilokan (It is my turn) has now become Awalokan (It is our turn) not only to rule but to steal,” she said.

Odesanya lamented that while the government is spending huge resources of the country sponsoring delegates to COP28, Nigerians are being terrorized by insecurity and a bad economy.

“Nigerians watch helplessly how basic things have become out of the reach of the common man while the men at the helm of affairs live in affluence. Houses of the Politicians are being renovated with humongous sums of money, offices of the first lady (unconstitutional office) get billions for cars, government officials go abroad to, lavishly, spend huge resources of the country at events they ought not even attend while the common men are being bombed by the Nigerian authority, hunted by hunger, killed by terrorists, kidnapped by bandits and demobilised by lack of purchasing power.

“The All Progressives Congress (APC) Party has decided to punish Nigerians knowing fully well that majority of the electorates did not vote for them.

“We all recall that this same Party came with the change mantra and changed everything positive in the country to negative. Their most touted anti-corruption Czar became corruption personified and Never knew anything that took place under his nose (regime). The new Czar is now on a jamboree with his ‘Renewed Hopelessness’

“Someone should, please, point out any promise made and kept by these monsters in power. We are in for a rough ride,” she added.