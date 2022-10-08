Nigeria’s Arable Land Is The New Oil, Gold – Peter Obi Tells Scholars At Oxford University

126 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi has promised that, if elected, his administration will make huge investments in the agricultural sector to feed Nigerians and the rest of the world.

Obi said this while delivering a lecture on “Trends and Prospects of Nigeria’s Economy: Broader implications For Africa’s Development” at Oxford University, United Kingdom.

The LP candidate said Nigeria’s arable land is her new oil and gold while lamenting that about forty percent of fertile land in the country is not cultivated.

Obi promised that his government will introduce reforms that will transform the agriculture sector to meet the benchmarks set by the United Nations in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) target year.

He said, “my country—richly endowed with God-given resources—has over 84 million hectares of arable land. To put this in geographical context, Nigeria’s arable land is larger than the entire land mass of Turkey. And barely 40% of this arable land is cultivated today.

“Nigeria’s arable land is her new oil and gold. The Obi-Datti administration, from its inception, will continue to encourage investment in infrastructure – energy, transport, irrigation, and telecoms—to grow these and other sectors. We are eager to quickly close the infrastructure gap between now and 2030. That is the Nigeria and Africa that we want by the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals target year.

“With the kind of reforms that my government will make, we will ensure that investment—both domestic and foreign—will grow our agriculture sector to feed Nigerians and the wider world,” he added.

On the issue of corruption and investment protection, Obi said his administration will enforce legal frameworks that protect foreign investors and their local partners.

He also promised to tackle the issue of corruption head-on while soliciting the support of the international community in promoting economic growth and social inclusion in Nigeria.

“It is no secret that corruption has been endemic and one of the biggest obstacles to our economic progress in Nigeria.

“We are not proud of this, and my administration, when we come in, will tackle this challenge head-on. We will have zero tolerance for corruption. You can expect a sledgehammer approach.

“We look forward to the international community supporting Nigeria’s efforts to promote economic growth and social inclusion; to boldly tackling corruption from its roots.

“Furthermore, we will enforce the legal framework protecting foreign investors and their indigenous partners. This is the only way to tamper capital flight,” the presidential hopeful added.