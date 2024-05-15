Nigeria’s Aruna Quadri Wins ITTF Africa Cup After Seven Years Of Trying

496 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Nigeria’s top Table Tennis star, Aruna Quadri defeated Mohamed EL Beiali of Egypt 4-0 at the BK Arena in Kigali, Rwanda on Tuesday to win the 2024 ITTF Africa Cup.

Quadri produced a sensational performance to win his first ITTF title since 2017. He won all the four sets to shatter the hopes of his Egyptian rival.

The first set ended 11-5, while the second leg was 11-6, the third and fourth set finished 12-10, 11-3 respectively.

Quadri had lost his last five finals in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022 and 2023 before bouncing back to end the poor run in style.

He was delighted to end his losing run in the competition, and revealed that his hard work over the years has paid off.

Quadri said: “I never gave up on my dream, it doesn’t matter where you come from,

“I come from a small place in Oyo State in Nigeria, and it was really difficult growing up, I just want to tell them that something great is very possible to happen in every individual. There was never an easy win in any competition, and I am happy that I gave my best and my best result in the victory. It has always been in me not to give up, even when I am down. I am happy that all my hard work paid off with the victory.”

In the women’s category of the competition, Dina Meshref defeated her fellow Egyptian Mariam Alhodaby in the final for her seventh title.

Quadri is the first African player to be ranked in the top 10 in the world. He is currently the number 1 ranked Table Tennis player in Africa.