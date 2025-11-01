Nigeria’s Bloody Denial: Why Trump’s Warning Should Shame Our Leaders

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

It takes an outsider to say what we already know but refuse to admit. Many Nigerians woke up this morning to learn that Donald Trump, the US president, has designated Nigeria as a “country of concern.” Many in Abuja wailed about foreign interference; some called it “neo-colonial,” “insensitive,” and “politically motivated.” But here’s the truth: Trump didn’t wound Nigeria’s pride. He exposed its shame. The real insult is not in the label, it is in the silence that has followed every round of bloodletting from Benue to Zamfara.

For over two decades, Nigeria has been a graveyard of unburied justice. From the days of Boko Haram’s rise in Maiduguri to the Fulani gunmen who now move freely across the Middle Belt, the state has chosen indifference over protection. Thousands of Nigerians have been hacked, shot or burnt alive while their leaders campaign on billboards promising “unity.” Between 2009 and 2025, the UN estimates that over 35,000 people have been killed by Boko Haram and its offshoot, ISWAP. Add another 20,000 from the marauding Fulani militias that sack villages in Plateau, Benue, Taraba, Southern Kaduna and parts of Niger. These are not herder/farmer clashes, but groups against predominantly Christian farming communities.

The blood trail stretches back farther than most care to remember. The pattern began in 1953, when a political quarrel in Kano turned into the first mass killing of southern Christians in the North. By the 1980s, Kaduna and Kafanchan were burning again. Every administration promised “peace panels.” Every report gathered dust. The 1999 return to democracy didn’t bring safety. If anything, it unmasked the rot. Sharia law’s introduction in twelve northern states between 2000 and 2002 set the tone for renewed religious intolerance. Then came one Mohammed Yusuf who lead a sect of disillusioned youths that called themselves Boko Haram. His death in police custody in 2009 threw Nigeria into full-blown insurgency.

In 2010, when a southern Christian in the person of Goodluck Jonathan took office as president, the insurgency intensified. In April 2014, the world watched the well-orchestrated abduction of 276 Chibok schoolgirls and how the politically motivated “Bring Back Our Girls” trended globally. In the end nothing was brought back except excuses. Billions budgeted for arms disappeared into private accounts. Generals became landlords in Dubai. The once-famed Nigerian military that did exploits in Liberia and Sierra Leone became a shadow of itself. By the time Jonathan left in 2015, the death toll had crossed 10,000.

Muhammadu Buhari came with the swagger of a former general. He promised to “technically defeat” Boko Haram. But under his watch, a deadlier monster emerged, the Fulani militias masquerading as pastoralists. They roamed central Nigeria with AK-47s, torching churches, farms and entire villages. Buhari’s silence was deafening. Each massacre was met with a template statement: “The President condemns the attack and has ordered security agencies to fish out the perpetrators.” No one was fished out. No one was punished. The killers became bolder.

In Benue State alone, over 2,000 people were murdered between 2016 and 2022. Governor Samuel Ortom shouted himself hoarse, begging Abuja to stop what he rightly called “ethnic cleansing.” Instead, he was branded “anti-Fulani.” Plateau lost entire communities: Bokkos, Mangu, Barkin Ladi -all were flattened. Kaduna turned into a killing field. The defence budget of Nigeria has skyrocketed to N2.2 trillion in 2025, yet soldiers still complain of unpaid allowances and outdated weapons. Meanwhile, captured terrorists are being rehabilitated and reintroduced into society, even into the army. The paradox is so unsettling!

Now, under President Bola Tinubu, the master strategist, the killings haven’t stopped; they have only gone out of the headlines for obvious reasons. Tinubu, who came into power using a Muslim/Muslim ticket, ironically boasts of inclusiveness because he claims his wife is a pastor and that he has a mixed-faith cabinet. But inclusiveness means nothing when blood still flows on the Plateau. In February 2025, 59 Christians were butchered in a single night raid. In April, 113 more died across Bokkos and Mangu. In June 2025, President Tinubu had to be beseeched to visit the Yelwata community in Benue where over 100 farmers who were mostly Christians, were massacred overnight by Fulani militia. In all, more than 2.2 million Nigerians are internally displaced, many of them children living on one meal a day in IDP camps that reek of neglect.

Trump’s statement may be politically charged, but the numbers don’t lie. According to Open Doors International, Nigeria is the most dangerous country in the world to be a Christian. In 2024 alone, over 5,000 Christians were killed, accounting for nearly 90 per cent of all faith-based killings globally. These statistics don’t come from Washington propaganda; they come from independent monitors and local clerics who bury their members weekly.

Who are the culprits? The list is long, but accountability starts with names. Olusegun Obasanjo looked away when early warnings of Islamist radicalisation appeared in the North. Goodluck Jonathan squandered billions fighting Boko Haram with no strategy. Muhammadu Buhari normalised impunity by refusing to confront Fulani militias. Tinubu inherited the mess and seems more interested in legitimising his government abroad than in saving the citizens of Nigeria at home. The same goes for our religious and traditional leaders. Where were the northern emirs when their subjects turned into killers? Where were the big Pentecostal pastors when the widows of Benue and Enugu cried for justice? Many of them were too busy chasing state contracts or building megachurches. The silence of Nigeria’s moral class is part of the crime.

Some international analysts blame “climate change.” That’s a lazy narrative. This violence is not about droughts or grazing routes. It is about conquest, territorial, ideological and political. Armed Fulani groups, backed by powerful interests, are grabbing land and displacing indigenous communities under the pretext of migration. There is no parity of violence here. The victims are largely farmers defending ancestral lands. The aggressors come armed, coordinated and often protected by official indifference or even tacit support.

In Nigeria’s warped logic, the killers get negotiations; the victims get condolences. The government speaks of “peace committees” while the survivors dig mass graves. The judiciary drags its feet. In 2024, only one major conviction of a Fulani militia leader was recorded nationwide. Compare that to the hundreds of young protesters jailed after EndSARS within days. It shows where the state’s priorities lie.

The real danger in Trump’s designation is not the embarrassment; it is the possibility that we might learn nothing from it. If sanctions come ordinary Nigerians will bear the pain while the corrupt elite move their loot abroad. Yet, it may also be the jolt we need. Because let’s face it: Nigeria’s leaders respond only when their foreign friends shame them. That is how the Chibok girls drew global attention. That’s how Lekki Tollgate forced a conversation on police brutality.

Our problem is not Trump. Our problem is the Nigerian establishment that has fed off blood and denial for too long. Abuja would rather protect “national image” than national life. The North bleeds; the South debates; the East watches; and the West rationalises. Meanwhile, the country slides toward slow disintegration.

It doesn’t have to be this way. Justice must begin with naming things for what they are. These are terrorist attacks, nothing less. The killers must face the same wrath that the state reserves for secessionists. The army needs reform, not slogans. Officers who steal defence funds should rot in prison, not retire to golf courses. Governors must build ranches and stop pretending that open grazing is a constitutional right. The leaders of both the Christian and Muslim communities must find the courage to speak the truth to their sponsors.

Trump may be many things, but on this count, he is not wrong. The world is tired of Nigeria’s excuses. So are we. Every Christmas in the Middle Belt feels like a funeral. Every new administration promises peace and delivers paperwork. If being called a “country of concern” finally forces us to confront our national rot, then let the label stick. Because the real threat to Nigeria is not Trump’s tweet, it’s the leaders who have turned our soil into a field of graves.

Until the killers are punished, until justice replaces condolence, until human life matters more than politics and cows, Nigeria will remain what Trump called it: a country of concern, not by designation, but by choice.