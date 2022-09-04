Nigeria’s CommonWealth Gold Medalist, Nwokocha Suspended For Testing Postive To Banned Substances

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

CommonWealth gold medalist, Nigerian sprinter, Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha, has even temporarily suspended for the use of banned substances .

Nwokocha won gold in the 4x100m relay at this year’s Commonwealth Games.

The Athletics Integrity Unit said the Nigerian has been provisionally suspended after she tested positive for Ostarine and Ligandrol.

The substances are prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

The 21-year-old ran in Birmingham in August as Nigeria beat England and Jamaica for the gold medal.

The body tweeted, “The AIU has provisionally suspended Nigerian runner, Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha, for the Presence/Use of Prohibited Substances (Ostarine & Ligandrol) (Article 2.1 and Article 2.2).”