‘Nigeria’s Current Military Leadership Will Defeat Insecurity’ – Ex-Military Officer

43 SHARES Share Tweet

After studying the redeployment of over two hundred officers, including 101 generals to different commands in a major reshuffle, a former military officer, Major Gabriel Adioifiku (retired) has said the current military leadership is capable of ending the raging insecurity in the country.

Adiofiku, who now works as a security expert, told THE WHISTLER that recent redeployment of top military officers was a strategic move to weaken the “enemies” of the country and boost troops morale.

He said the redeployment, especially as it affects the leadership of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), was an important step to weaken the enemies.

The redeployment of Major General J.J. Ogunlade from Army Resource Centre, Abuja to the MNJTF as GOC, according to Adiofiku, would put the insurgents in disarray and distrup whatever “confidence” they had prior to that.

His predecessor, Major General I.M. Yusuf, has been redeployed to the Army Headquarters to head the Department of Army Operations—a move considered as demotion..

“Just the mere announcement of Attahiru as the new COAS, the enemies felt his presence, that is why the pattern of operation in that sector had also changed in two ways: they are in disarray trying to established the confidence they had before, secondly, they want to send a signal that the change did not have effect on them which is not true,” he said.

He added that army chief “quickly changed the base of operations, in terms of logistics and human capacity by redeployment as well as improved welfare for officers and men to boost their morale.”

The MNJTF, which started as a solely Nigerian force in 1994, has been expanded into a multinational formation, comprising units, mostly military, from Benin, Cameroon, Chad, Niger, and Nigeria. It is headquartered in N’Djamena and is mandated to bring an end to the Boko Haram insurgency.

The retired military officer said the present military leaders have the potential to end insecurity in the country.

He said the redeployments were signs that the mission and vision of the new service chiefs would be realized, adding that the only obstacle would be inadequate logistics and political will of those in higher authority.

Adiofiku, who said he had noticed improved synergy among the three services ( Army, Naval and Airforce) since the new chiefs came on board, said he was optimistic Nigeria would see positive change..

He said: “I saw the deployment as tactical but looking at it from the administrative perspective, you have a new chief, or new head that will bring in new concept, drive and in doing so, he will need people that will actualize his dream fast.

“Our desire is that this new infusion will bring life to the working and the integrity of the military in carrying out their constitutional duties.

“I see that the new chiefs are more proactive, visionary and even more articulate than the previous ones and this may change the tide of the war.”