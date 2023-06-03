Nigeria’s Daily Crude Oil Production To Hit 1.8 Million Barrels Per Day Next Month- Wunti

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigeria’s daily crude oil production has surged to about 1.6 million barrels per day, and it’s expected to hit 1.8 million barrels per day according to the Chief Upstream Investment Officer of the NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services, Bala Wunti.

Wunti made the disclosure on Saturday at the 186th meeting of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

The NUIMS boss is also confident that with the technology deployed, Nigeria’s oil production will hit 1.8 million barrels by July or early August.

He said, “It is what we are harvesting already, and the result of the security collaboration is what actually reversed the trend of our declining production.

“That we are back to about 1.6 million barrels today is a result of the collaboration. Everybody is working, the security agencies are working in synergy with the industry, the regulators are working and the communities .

“What we have done is to bring everybody together the four players: the security agencies, the regulators, industry players, as well as the communities through the private community contractors.

“And then we brought in overlaying technology. That technology created a lit of platforms, one of which is the collaborating platform, whereby all security issues are now seen in real time.

“And it is the outcome of that that has brought about the confidence that we have to hit about 1.8 million barrels by the end of July or early August. “

He dismissed every doubt of reaching the new target, saying that, “as of today this morning, our instantaneous production number is about 1.59 million which is basically 1.6 million and this is because of some of our facilities that are basically going through a turn around maintenance.”

He said some of the facilities have 40,000 barrels capacity, which will be on stream by Sunday.