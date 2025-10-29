Nigeria’s Democracy Losing Its Purpose, Says Political Analyst

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Political analyst Kolawole Johnson has warned that Nigeria’s democracy is losing its true meaning, saying it no longer serves the people but has been overtaken by greed, corruption and self-interest.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, Johnson said Nigeria’s democracy, modelled after the American system, was originally built to place citizens at its core but has drifted from that foundation.

“The democracy we practice in Nigeria is fashioned after American democracy. That is built largely on the works of John Locke, the social contract works of John Locke which give power to the people.

“Which means that democracy is about the people. That, again, is seen in the definition of the 16th president of America, Lincoln, who said democracy is the government of the people, by the people, and for the people,” he said.

He explained that for any democracy to be truly functional, it must originate from the people through the ballot, be operated by the people through their representatives, and exist to serve the people.

“So if the people are not at the centre of any democracy, certainly that democracy is challenged,” he said.

Johnson argued that the country’s democratic system has been hijacked by those seeking personal gain rather than service.

“Why do you think a politician will kill, maim, and steal the ballot to get power? Is it because he loves to serve? No. Simply put, he wants to get there for a purpose.

“What is the purpose? The purpose is money at the end of the day because today, politics is about the biggest industry in Nigeria,” he said.

He stated that about 95 per cent of politicians in the country were not in politics to serve but to take part in sharing public resources, adding that a democracy where leaders pursue personal enrichment rather than the public good cannot truly be said to represent the people.

“If the entire democracy is centred around somebody getting whatever he can get from the state as a part of his own national cake, that democracy cannot be said to be about the people,” he said.

Johnson also commented on recent reports suggesting that the National Assembly was under threat and that there were rumours of a planned coup. He said Nigeria’s real danger was not necessarily political but rooted in the insecurity and instability that citizens face daily.

“I think we are under threat, not just by this. We are under threat daily. If you go on the street, you could be kidnapped. You don’t even know who is who on the street. Are we secure? The answer is no. So, it is not just a democracy that is under threat. We are all under threat,” he said.

He, however, commended the Nigerian military for its calm and professional response to the alleged coup rumour, saying it was wise that the military and government did not make exaggerated public statements, as that could have created panic and hurt the country’s reputation abroad.

“I must confess this. This is about the most professional handling I’ve seen of the crisis in Nigeria. You must give it to the military. I don’t think you want them to come out and say there’s a coup d’état.

“Imagine the international community screaming the headline being Nigeria; you should know what that would do to your investors, know what that would do to the international communities and all that,” he said.

Johnson dismissed speculations that President Bola Tinubu’s recent reshuffling of the military service chiefs was politically motivated, describing such claims as unnecessary and divisive.

He also drew parallels between the current state of the country and the circumstances that led to the collapse of the First Republic, noting that corruption, nepotism and ethnic rivalry were still prevalent.

He warned that the same issues that led to the collapse of Nigeria’s First Republic, which are corruption, nepotism and ethnic rivalry were even more entrenched today.

“So let me take you back to the First Republic. When you had the First Republic truncated, what do you think happened? What did they give as a reason? They gave three things. They gave the corruption first. They gave, I think, the second thing, which was nepotism. And they thought it was ethnic rivalry.”

“If you look at today’s Nigeria, all of those factors, in fact, are not just there, but they are deeper than they were in those days.”

Johnson urged leaders to restore public confidence in government by rebuilding trust and prioritising accountability. According to him, citizens’ growing disbelief in government actions was a symptom of a democracy losing its credibility.

He expressed optimism that the newly appointed service chiefs could help stabilise the country if they focus on professionalism and national interest.

“You have in Nigeria one of the best military forces you can find in this part of the world. So I think they have the strategies in place. And those you’ve seen, they have risen through the ranks. Of course, they’ve been there. You have counterattacks among them and all that. So I’m expecting them to do better,” Johnson said.

He stressed that Nigeria is at a defining moment in its democratic history, saying, “We are at a junction in our political and democratic life where we need to take ourselves seriously as a people if the rest of the world will take us seriously.”