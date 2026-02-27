Nigeria’s Economy Expands By 4.07% In Q4 2025, Says NBS

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Nigeria’s economy recorded a stronger performance in the fourth quarter of 2025, growing by 4.07 per cent year-on-year in real terms, according to the latest Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report released on Friday by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The growth rate represents an improvement over the 3.76 per cent expansion posted in the corresponding quarter of 2024, underscoring a gradual strengthening of economic activity across key sectors of the economy.

The NBS report attributed the improved performance largely to broad-based growth in agriculture, industry and services during the review period.

It noted that the agricultural sector grew by 4.00 per cent in Q4 2025, a significant rise from the 2.54 per cent recorded in the same quarter of the previous year.

The improvement reflects increased output across crop production and other agricultural sub-sectors, reinforcing the sector’s continued role as a major driver of economic growth and employment.

Similarly, the industry sector posted a growth rate of 3.88 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2025, up from 2.49 per cent in Q4 2024.

The stronger performance in the sector was supported by improved activities in manufacturing, mining and quarrying, as well as gains in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply.

The services sector, which remains the largest contributor to Nigeria’s GDP, recorded a growth rate of 4.15 per cent during the period.

Although this represents a slight moderation from the 4.75 per cent growth achieved in the corresponding quarter of 2024, the sector continued to demonstrate resilience, buoyed by activities in trade, telecommunications, transportation, financial services and other service-related industries.

The statistics agency noted that the overall economic expansion in Q4 2025 reflects sustained recovery momentum, driven by improved sectoral performance, increased domestic production and gradual stabilisation in macroeconomic conditions.

Analysts say the latest figures highlight the importance of sustained policy support for productive sectors of the economy, particularly agriculture and industry, to consolidate growth and translate economic expansion into broader job creation and improved living standards.