Nigeria’s Foreign Reserves Rose By $5.16bn In 2021

Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves have grown by 14.57 per cent in the full year of 2021, THE WHISTLER can report.

Analysis of the movement of reserves as updated by the Central Bank of Nigeria reveals that reserves grew to $40,529,377,229 by December 29, 2021.

The inflow represents a 14.57 per cent growth or an equivalent of $5,155,462,016 when compared to the $35,373,915,213 held as of December 31 2020.

Nigeria’s reserves experienced the recovery following the rise in Brent crude price to $80 per barrel in September 2021.

In October, West Texas Intermediate futures also rose to $80, the highest it has recorded since 2014.

Nigeria’s reserves witnessed the year’s highest rise of $41,828,981,480 on October 29.

The Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele, had at the France-Nigeria Security and Economic Summit held in Paris in November last year assured that Nigeria’s foreign reserves would surpass the $42bn threshold by the middle of 2022.

He said, “Nigeria’s external reserves are expected to surpass $42bn by mid-2022. This is due to the sustained increase in crude oil price, the impact of Eurobond Issuance, and the stable exchange rate condition.”

Nigeria’s reserves stood at $34.82bn in the first quarter of 2021, but plunged to $33.4bn in the second quarter.

The forex reserves however rose to $36.78bn by the third quarter of last year.