Nigeria’s Future Depends On You, Tinubu Tells Young Health Fellows

President Bola Tinubu has urged the fellows of the Federal Government’s National Health Fellowship Programme to serve with honour, humility and courage, assuring them that the government will work assiduously to secure their career paths.

Tinubu said this during the first National Traditional and Religious Leaders Summit on Health in Abuja on Tuesday.

The event is the Second Cohort of the Fellows, selected to boost health care delivery nationwide, as part of a programme championed by the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare. The Fellows are carefully selected from each of the 774 Local Governments in Nigeria.

According to the President, the Fellows are the driving force towards achieving the Renewed National Health Alliance.

Quoting Tinubu at the event, “Today, I stand here with pride that our young people are proving yet again that Nigeria’s future is not something to fear. It is something to look forward to. I thank the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, state governments and all our partners for keeping this vision alive.

“We are working to secure your career paths through the federal structure and support from development partners. I am also aware that the Honourable Minister of Health and Social Welfare and his team have requested state governments to host a fitting graduation ceremony for you in your states as you complete your fellowship. I thank you on behalf of a grateful nation and urge you to carry the spirit of altruism, as it will bring great rewards.

“To Cohort 2, the National Health Fellowship Programme represents a new Nigeria where talent and competence help you reach your full potential. This administration recognises and believes in the potential of our youth. We will harness your energy to fuel our renewal and create opportunities that provide you with dignity, purpose and a pathway to leadership.”

Presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, in a statement on Wednesday, noted that Tinubu instructed the Fellows to work in synergy with the traditional and religious leaders to ensure effective and efficient service delivery.

He said, “You are the driving force that traditional and religious leaders will count on to fulfil the commitment they made today as the operational backbone of this national health alliance. Bring structures where systems are weak, data where decisions lack clarity and energy where communities seek hope. You are the youthful force behind Nigeria’s health transformation.”

According to Onanuga, the President also urged traditional and religious leaders to support government efforts to achieve universal health coverage.

“We are building an inclusive, united and committed society to renew the hope of our people. The keyword here is HOPE. Nothing good is achieved without our hope, and we pledge to do everything possible to renew it,” he added.

The President further reaffirmed his administration’s will to sustain the war against insecurity, assuring that Nigeria will eventually win the battle.

In his remark, the Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Ali Pate, thanked the President for providing the required leadership in policy direction. He also presented the 2025 State of Health Report to the President.

“We have used the 2025 State of Health of the Nation Report as a basis for the dialogue. As you can see, Christian and Muslim faiths are represented to hear their feedback, and I think we have carried some important lessons from what we have heard from them.

“We hereby commend the Federal and State governments for embarking on the ambitious Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative and for the inclusive spirit of the Health Sector Compact,” Pate said.

The event witnessed traditional rulers and religious leaders from the six geopolitical zones of the country, among them were the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III; the Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli; and the Tor Tiv, Prof. James Ortese Ayatsev.

Others were the Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye; the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Umar Garbai Al-Kanemi; Igwe Dr Lawrence Chikezie Agubuzu, the Ogbumechendu of Ezema Olo Kingdom; the Ayangburen of Ikorodu, Oba Kabiru Adewale Shotobi; and the Olumobi of Imobi-Ijesa Kingdom, Oba Jacob Adetayo Hasstrup.

On their parts, the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Most Rev. Daniel Okoh, and the Deputy President General, South of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Razaq Oladejo, are committed to championing community healthcare coverage in their spheres of influence.